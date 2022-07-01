Gasoline price drops by up to BRL 1.00 – 06/30/2022 – News

The price of regular gasoline fell at gas stations in Natal, reaching levels of up to R$7.29, almost one real less than what was being practiced a week ago in the capital of Potiguar. In the capital, stations that offer discounts to registered customers sold gasoline at R$7.23. Last week, the price at some gas stations in the capital reached R$ 8.26.

Magnus Nascimento Posts point out that there was a drop in gasoline consumption after the latest price adjustments

The price of diesel oil also dropped this Thursday (30), as confirmed by TRIBUNA DO NORTE in visits to Natal gas stations and in consultation with the balance sheets published in the Nota Potiguar app, from the State Department of Taxation (SET-RN) . The price ranged between R$7.20 and R$7.89 for the common diesel and R$7.45 and R$7.98 for the S10 diesel. Last week, diesel was being sold for up to R$8.40 in the capital, surpassing the price of gasoline for the first time in 18 years.

The justification for the reduction is the sanction of legislation that exempts federal taxes on fuel, a measure that came into force on June 23. The law will eliminate taxes on gasoline, alcohol and natural gas for vehicles (CNG) by the end of the year.

“LC 192 exempts gasoline, ethanol and CNG from federal taxes until the end of the year. This for gasoline represents 69 cents, for ethanol around 50 cents and for CNG it is around 40 cents. We have had this reduction on the part of the distributors from then until now. Only what the refineries bought from the Friday that comes with the exemption”, points out the president of the Union of Gas Station Dealers of RN (Sindipostos RN), Maxwell Flor.

Also according to Maxwell Flor, there was a drop in gasoline consumption at gas stations after the last 5% increase recorded by Petrobras, on June 18.

“With each increase sales decrease more and more. In this last increase, it was a denial of sales. I believe that the consumer, in the expectation that this fuel would drop, everyone held their foot, put less fuel, and as a result, sales fell. Here at my post, I had almost 20% experience,” he points out.

According to economist Ricardo Valério, a member of the Regional Council of Economy (Corecon-RN), reductions with tax exemptions can reach up to R$ 1.75 per liter of gasoline, on average, depending on each previous rate in each state. . “In São Paulo there has already been an average reduction of R$0.48 cents in gasoline prices, and here in Natal, we have already gone from a maximum price of up to R$8.20 to an average of R$7.49”, he says.

Valério also recalls that current prices could be lower if it weren’t for the increase on the 18th of this month. “Part of the recent ICMS reduction has already been swallowed up by the increase in Petrobras’ current PPI policy, since as we have already discussed, taxes, despite being responsible for about 1/3 of the costs, are a consequence of the company’s pricing policy. PPI: if the dollar and international oil prices continue to rise, we will not get rid of high prices. We could be at R$6.99 to R$7.10,” he recalls.

drivers

Natal drivers interviewed by TN reported that they are already feeling the reductions in their pockets, but claim that fuel prices remain high. This is the case of Tadeu Aguiar, 37, an app driver, who drives around in his vehicle about 12 hours a day.

“Prices have eased, but it is still not what is expected. I use CNG, but I need to use gasoline too. But the price is still salty. I believe that if you ask 10 drivers, they will all complain.” Paulo Henrique Andrade, 31, has the same thinking, who supplies R$80 a day with CNG and another R$60 with ethanol for his profession, as an app driver.

“I noticed that the price of gas dropped by 0.10 cents and that the price of gasoline dropped. Ethanol, which is what I use, was reduced by R$ 6.20 and I supplied today with R$ 5.90. It does make a difference, because it was something that was just going up.”

TRIBUNA DO NORTH visited gas stations in three administrative areas of Natal this Thursday (30). In the South zone, a station sold regular gasoline at a discount to customers with pre-registration, which could reach R$ 7.27. Without registration, the price was R$ 7.49. At another station, in the East, gasoline, even without a discount, was being sold at R$ 7.29.