Gay student denounces threat with Nazi reference in BH private school

A 17-year-old student reports having received threats with Nazi references inside a private school in the São Pedro neighborhood, an upscale region of Belo Horizonte.

The teenager claims that during a class at Colégio Marista Dom Silvério, last Tuesday (28), he found a saw knife with three swastika designs under his desk. The object also had his name. The Civil Police investigate the case.

According to the parents, the threats began in April this year when the young man, who is homosexual, found illustrations that refer to Nazism in the school’s bathroom. The symbol was accompanied by the phrase “Beware gays”.

The family believes that the situation may have worsened after the June party last Saturday (25), in which the teenager participated in the gang dressed as a bride. During the week, the student found the knife with the threat and, soon after, called his parents. “I realized that there was something different. I immediately informed my parents,” the student told the report.

The parents contacted the school and requested the presence of the Military Police. An incident report was registered. In a statement, the Civil Police reported that it received the incident on Tuesday, when an investigative procedure was initiated to investigate the facts. The record was threatening.

When contacted, the school reported that it “served the family and the student and provided the necessary support in the case”. “The institution registered an Occurrence Bulletin and opened an internal process to investigate what happened,” he added in a statement.