Globo director says competing broadcasters appeal for audience

Mariano Boni, director of Variety at Globo, commented during the press conference held this Monday (27) at GExperience, about the broadcaster’s expectations with the new schedule for the mornings, in addition to reaffirming the channel’s commitment to the public. “This is a unique market differential, now speaking as a business. The other media in the market try to offer this, but they can’t, because in a desperate race for audience, revenue, clicks on social networks, who knows where, they appeal”, fired the executive.

The director also promised that the station’s team of presenters will never appeal for audience. “This team that is here, I assure you, has never appealed and will never appeal. Here we portray what happens in Brazil. It’s quite a challenge, but I’m very proud of this team and what they’ve done in the four years I’ve been in Entertainment”, he said, referring to Ana Maria Braga, Patrícia Poeta, Manoel Soares, Maria Beltrão, Rita Batista, Tiago Oliveira and Talitha Morete, who will lead Globo’s mornings from the first week of July.

In the sequence, Boni also highlighted the credibility that the public gives to the radio station’s morning shows. “At the current point where Brazilian society is, we truly believe in the importance and relevance of what we do for the Brazilian people”, he pointed out. “We believe that we have to offer on open TV, for free and live, content that contains 100% truth”, added the executive.

“We really work on Globo’s programs, all of them, but especially in the mornings. It is not by chance that I have this profile and I came from journalism to help put these programs, Mais Você, Encontro and É de Casa, in the role that we think they have to be, which is a tool for that people have a reason to call TV Globo every day. And every day most of the Brazilian people do it”, he added.