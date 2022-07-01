Globo’s ‘Compliance’ was wrong in the Calabresa case, say lawyers

At the end of 2019, actress Dani Calabresa denounced the former director of Humor at Globo Marcius Melhem, for moral and sexual harassment to the station’s compliance department. During the internal investigation, which took almost nine months, no evidence or consistent reports were found. The case was definitively shelved in the second half of 2021.

The column consulted four of the country’s leading experts in compliance and labor relations and asked them about the department’s performance in the Melhem-Calabresa case. Based on the reading of already published reports and on other investigation subsidies of the case, provided by this column, the specialists criticized the way the case was handled by the broadcaster.

In a note, Grupo Globo stated that the department carries out rigorous and careful investigations in all reported cases (read at the end of the text the full text of the note sent by Grupo Globo, through its Communication).

no material evidence

“This is a very serious error, as any allegation can be understood to be true and there is no evidence to the contrary. Globo has no obligation to internally investigate a crime case, but it should do so, even to protect itself from respond to a lawsuit for presumed guilt, and the victim must be compensated”, says Carla Rahal Benedetti, PhD in Criminal Law from PUC-SP, president of the Criminal Compliance Studies Commission of the Instituto dos Advogados de São Paulo.

The interviews must be recorded in internal notes, says Bernardo Viana, a professor at FGV on Internal Investigations and a compliance specialist at Almeida Advogados. “Information security and personal data protection in these cases are especially important for companies with a very high degree of exposure, due to the risk of damage reputational to everyone involved”.

Evidence is essential for the investigation and resolution of cases like this, according to Luciana Cossion Cavalcanti, a lawyer specializing in labor law, partner at Ferrareze and Freitas Advogados. “It is recommended that there is a formal registration of both the complainant and the accused. If inappropriate conduct in the work environment is proven, dismissal for just cause can be applied.”

Dating between boss and subordinate is not prohibited

Companies cannot prohibit relationships between employees – under the Constitution, there would be a violation of freedom and privacy. “The mandatory reporting of relationships between co-workers is a protective measure for the employer. As for the relationship between superiors and subordinates, several companies veto or adopt practices that force one of the couple’s people to readjust in another role”, explains Fernando Bosi, of the Labor Area of ​​Almeida Advogados.

Globo informed this column that there is no prohibition against bosses dating or having affairs with subordinates. If the relationship affects management’s decision-making process, the case should be reported to management. “The company’s internal conflict of interest policy must clearly establish the situations of mandatory communication. Whenever possible, the best practice is to require communication in case of romantic relationships”, explains Bernardo Viana. This, however, is not mandatory by law.

to Carla Rahal Benedetti, allowing dating between boss and subordinate sets precedents. “Clearly, we are facing serious errors because, in the face of these gaps in the company’s policies, it could be argued, as a defense by the offender, who did not know how to act and who to turn to to inform about their relationship. serious in the execution and implementation of the company’s policies, which is left without protection to avoid lawsuits with consequent indemnification, or even liability for crimes committed by the manager”.

Other side

In a note, Globo highlighted the company’s compliance work.

“All reports of violations of Grupo Globo’s Code of Ethics and Conduct are carefully investigated and all evidence to which compliance has access is used;

– The Group has an external and independent Ombudsman ready to receive reports, which can be anonymous or not, according to the convenience of those who seek it;

– By the same Code, the company undertakes with all employees to maintain secrecy, as well as to investigate, not make comments on the findings and take the appropriate measures;

– Globo’s compliance processes are rigorous, but that doesn’t mean they are static. On the contrary. They have been constantly evolving, including to keep up with society’s discussions. Practices and assessments are reviewed all the time, as well as suggestions for improvement in internal communication mechanisms are proposed and accepted;

– Proof of this are the two updates the Code has undergone since it was launched and disseminated to the entire Grupo Globo in 2015;

– And also the conversations, training and internal campaigns carried out on the compliance program permanently for all companies and areas of the companies, with the objective of talking directly, clearly and transparently with employees, reinforcing concepts, clarifying doubts and renewing guidelines so that their questions are welcomed and heard during their journey in the Group;

– The idea is for the company to always address this issue, with varied actions, reaffirming its values ​​by seeking a culture based on open dialogue and active listening, in addition to a more diverse, inclusive space that generates trust between employees and the company. company;

– Another proof of this constant evolution was the creation, in 2020, of a compliance department, dedicated exclusively to the subject and which has an experienced and specialized team;

– The company is very careful so that the management styles are appropriate to the behaviors and postures that Globo wants to encourage and so that the measures adopted are in accordance with what has been verified. Globo Group Communication.”