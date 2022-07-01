Glove de Pedreiro reveals to Fantástico that businessman asked him to lie to Neymar

After managing to get rid, at least apparently, of the ex-manager Allan de Jesus sign partnership with former player Falcãothe young Iran Alves, the Mason’s Gloveas he became famous on the internet, gave his first interview to Fantastic, to reporter Maurício Ferraz. The article will air this Sunday (3) and you can watch it on TV Globo (TV Verdes Mares in Ceará).

Part of the content was revealed in an article published on G1. Luva de Pedreiro says that he and his father did not carefully read the contract signed with the former businessman and that Allan de Jesus hired a security guard to watch over him in Quijingue (BA).

He claims that the former manager had the passwords for social networks and controlled everything. Situation that made him feel a prisoner. In the interview, Luva also talked about an episode in which Allan even asked to lie to Neymara great idol of his.

Confusion with businessman

One of the most charismatic figures that has emerged in recent times on social media has been involved in the last week in a whirlwind of controversies and revelations. The young Bahian Luva de Pedreiro, an Instagram phenomenon with videos playing ball and masterfully scoring goals, surprised everyone when he made a Live announcing that he was going to stop recording videos for feeling tired and stressed. Days earlier, influencer Casimiro also posted a video criticizing Luva’s manager.

His statement was the kick-off for everyone’s attention to turn to his manager, Allan de Jesus. In recent days, journalist Léo Dias has released materials telling the backstage of the link between the influencer and his former manager.