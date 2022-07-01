GM Shows More Details on Montana Pickup Ahead of Debut | cars







Disclosure Chevrolet Montana goes through the final phase of adjustments to debut in Brazil early next year

The new Montana is in the final stages of development and will be the next member of Chevrolet’s new global vehicle family, which already comprises the current generations of Onix, Onix Plus and Tracker.

One of the promises of Chevrolet Montana

that promises to shake up the competition is in the best use of internal space in the segment, thanks to the use of lighter materials for the bodywork, they dispense with the need for a large engine, allowing for an increase in the area destined for the cabin without giving up a large volume for cargo.

“While the customer wants a pickup

more spacious, he is also concerned with the dimensions of the vehicle, mainly due to the size of the parking spaces available in large urban centers”, explains Marianni Sanchez, manager of advanced market research at GM

South America.

Another novelty of the future pickup from Chevrolet

is the connectivity system, which will be able to receive remote software updates inherent to the pickup’s electronic architecture and native applications to the multimedia center.

With production in São Caetano do Sul (SP), the future Chevrolet pickup will arrive in 2023 and will compete in the market with Renault Duster Oroch and Fiat Toro; and in the engine, it is expected that the 1.2 Tracker turbo,

with 6-speed automatic transmission, more appropriate due to the size of the vehicle.

It could be that the 1.2 engine of the tracker

receive new adjustments in the pickup, but in the SUV it has a three-cylinder configuration, with turbocharger and intercooler, and indirect injection

of fuel. There are 132 hp on gasoline and 133 hp on ethanol, both at 5,500 rpm, while torque is 19.4/21.4 kgfm at 2,000 rpm, in that same order.