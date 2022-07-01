God of War Ragnarok has not been delayed to 2023, says dev

God of War Ragnarok was one of the great highlights of PlayStation Showcase 2021 and is the most awaited title by fans of the brand. After the trailer in September last year and the showing of accessibility features, information was scarce. Even so, Cory Barlog, creative director of Santa Monica, reaffirmed that the premiere is still scheduled for 2022.

After asking the community for patience, Barlog received a flurry of responses on Twitter. Among the interactions with the dev, several netizens asked him to at least confirm the postponement of the sequel to 2023 — and he ended up denying having made such a decision:

because its not. — cory barlog (@corybarlog) June 29, 2022

the gamer 1988: ‘Why don’t you tell us that God of War Ragnarok has been postponed? So we can go ahead and plan the rest of the year. Seriously, this is getting frustrating.’ Cory Barlog: ‘Why have not you gone [adiado]’.

And the possible reveal of the premiere date that could happen this Thursday (30)? Journalist Jason Schreier, the same person responsible for giving us the information about the PS Plus remodel, bet on more Ragnarok news this weekend, but that rumor seems to have cooled down:

On God of War Ragnarok rumors: as of very recently, there was indeed a release date announcement planned for Thursday, June 30, per people familiar. Recent tweets from Cory Barlog suggest that is no longer happening. Still, as far as I know the game has not been delayed again. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 29, 2022

On God of War Ragnarok Rumors: Recently, there was indeed an announcement of the release date planned for Thursday, June 30th, people familiar with said [com o assunto]. Recent tweets from Cory Barlog suggest this is no longer happening. Still, as far as I know, the game hasn’t been delayed again.

Cory Barlog hinted at playing God of War Ragnarok

Cory Barlog has apparently been testing God of War Ragnarok on his PS5. In a photo shared by the producer on his social media, he left in the air that he would be too busy to enjoy his Steam Deck. Understand!