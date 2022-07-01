God of War Ragnarok will be huge and arrives in November

It’s been a busy week for God of War Ragnarok fans, who were eagerly waiting for the date to be revealed, but ended up being disappointed. Now, Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier has reaffirmed on ResetEra that the game is still slated for November and will be “huge”.

It’s worth remembering that Schreier is a very credible source – he hit the reveal of The Last of Us Part I a year in advance. In the forum, the reporter also stated that Sony, in fact, was preparing an announcement for June 30, as well as the release of the pre-sale, however, ended up giving up at the last minute.

After talking to more people yesterday, I can definitely say that there was a release date/pre-order announcement planned for yesterday (30th). It was delayed sometime last week. I do not know why. Also, PlayStation has been trying to keep secrets at all costs, so much so that most Santa Monica employees weren’t even told about it. The game is still on track for November. The people who work on it say it’s huge and they seem to be very excited about it. It reminds me of the rumors I was hearing before the [jogo] of 2018.

It is worth remembering that Cory Barlog, director of the 2018 game, also recently reaffirmed that God of War Ragnarok has not been delayed to 2023. In any case, treat the text with caution..

Cory Barlog calls for an end to harassment against God of War Ragnarok devs on the networks

Dissatisfied with the delay in releasing the date, some netizens are harassing the developers of God of War Ragnarok and even sending a photo of genitals in exchange for information about the sequel. In the networks, Barlog asked for respect. Know more!

