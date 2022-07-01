Gospel singer Sérgio Lopes is hospitalized after suffering ischemic stroke

posted on 06/30/2022 13:39



(Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @sergiolopespoeta)

The gospel singer Sérgio Lopes suffered an ischemic stroke last Monday (27/6) and has been hospitalized since then.

In a post published on the singer’s Instagram yesterday afternoon (29/6), his wife Marceli Lopes broke the news informing that Sérgio has a speech disorder and has lost the movement of his right arm and right leg.





Sérgio Lopes was referred to the Instituto do Cérebro Dr. Paulo Niemeyer, in Rio de Janeiro.

In another publication, the singer’s team reported that the condition is stable, but requires care. Therefore, the concert schedule was cancelled.

Sérgio Lopes announced this month his pre-candidate for federal deputy and said he aimed to defend the church and Christian values.