Gospel singer Sérgio Lopes suffers a stroke and loses part of his body movements – Entertainment

The gospel singer Sérgio Lopes has been hospitalized since last Monday (27). The artist was hospitalized after suffering an ischemic stroke, when a clot blocks a brain vessel and blocks blood supply to part of the brain. He is struggling to speak and has no part of body movement, but he recorded a video from his hospital bed thanking fans for their affection.

“Very happy for the expressions of affection that I have received from all over Brazil”, said Sérgio Lopes. In the video, you can see that the singer is speechless. According to the statement posted on the artist’s social media, he also lost movement in his right arm and leg.





He is hospitalized at Instituto Estadual do Cérebro Paulo Niemeyer, in downtown Rio de Janeiro, and the hospitalization was reported by his wife, Marceli Lopes.

Read below the note shared by the artist’s wife in full:

“Last Monday (27), Sérgio Lopes suffered an ischemic stroke. He has a speech disorder and has lost movement in his right arm and right leg. He is being referred to the Instituto Estadual do Cérebro Paulo Niemeyer hospital, in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. Pray for his recovery. Marceli Lopes, his wife”