Government of RJ reduces ICMS for gasoline in the State; liter price will drop to R$ 6.61 | Rio de Janeiro

The Government of Rio announced this Friday (1) that the ICMS on fuels in the State will decrease by 32% to 18%. The price of gasoline has expected decrease of R$ 1.19.

The average price of gasoline in the state is currently in the range of BRL 7.80. The liter of gasoline must drop to the value of BRL 6.61.

The announcement of the rate reduction was made by Governor Cláudio Castro in the Noble Hall of the Guanabara Palace, in Laranjeiras, in the South Zone of Rio.

Castro said that the measure does not violate the Fiscal Recovery regime in Rio de Janeiro, and said that stations could be fined if they do not have new prices next Monday (4).

“Anyone who doesn’t have a Monday with a new price will be fined. Because it’s the following: when Petrobras increases, it increases on the same day. Nobody talks about inventory. So, today there has to be a commitment from the distributors and the service stations. giving them 3 days for them to adapt. From Monday, it’s either a new price or inspection and a fine on top”, said Castro.

An operation, dubbed Magnifying Glass on the Bombis being prepared for next week to inspect prices at gas stations.

Reduction in collection

The measure will have an impact on public coffers, with a reduction in collection of almost BRL 4 billion in total. In terms of fuel alone, Rio de Janeiro will no longer receive R$ 2 billion.

Deputy Luiz Paulo Corrêa da Rocha, chairman of the Taxation Commission of the Legislative Assembly of Rio, criticized the decision, claiming that the State is in a Tax Recovery Regime, and that the financial compensation provided is difficult.