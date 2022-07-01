Government of RJ reduces ICMS for gasoline in the State; liter price will drop to R$ 6.61 | Rio de Janeiro

Yadunandan Singh 32 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Government of RJ reduces ICMS for gasoline in the State; liter price will drop to R$ 6.61 | Rio de Janeiro 0 Views

The Government of Rio announced this Friday (1) that the ICMS on fuels in the State will decrease by 32% to 18%. The price of gasoline has expected decrease of R$ 1.19.

The average price of gasoline in the state is currently in the range of BRL 7.80. The liter of gasoline must drop to the value of BRL 6.61.

The announcement of the rate reduction was made by Governor Cláudio Castro in the Noble Hall of the Guanabara Palace, in Laranjeiras, in the South Zone of Rio.

  • RJ could lose up to R$ 10 billion a year with the approval of a project that limits ICMS on fuels
  • Tax Recovery Scheme: understand

Castro said that the measure does not violate the Fiscal Recovery regime in Rio de Janeiro, and said that stations could be fined if they do not have new prices next Monday (4).

“Anyone who doesn’t have a Monday with a new price will be fined. Because it’s the following: when Petrobras increases, it increases on the same day. Nobody talks about inventory. So, today there has to be a commitment from the distributors and the service stations. giving them 3 days for them to adapt. From Monday, it’s either a new price or inspection and a fine on top”, said Castro.

An operation, dubbed Magnifying Glass on the Bombis being prepared for next week to inspect prices at gas stations.

Reduction in collection

The measure will have an impact on public coffers, with a reduction in collection of almost BRL 4 billion in total. In terms of fuel alone, Rio de Janeiro will no longer receive R$ 2 billion.

Deputy Luiz Paulo Corrêa da Rocha, chairman of the Taxation Commission of the Legislative Assembly of Rio, criticized the decision, claiming that the State is in a Tax Recovery Regime, and that the financial compensation provided is difficult.

“An abrupt reduction in collection due to a reduction in the collection of a R$ 5 billion ICMS tax rate presupposes compensation to fill this budget hole. And this compensation is difficult to possibility, because special participation royalty money, which is the source of funds that is rising, has a specific destination, which is investment in Fecam (environmental conservation fund), in Fiset (Public security fund) and in the financing of the payroll of inactive workers and state pensioners. It is a very difficult compensation to occur”, he explained.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

The 5 biggest highs and lows of FIIs in June; SNFF11 leads earnings in the month and CARE11 is a highlight in the semester

The first real estate fund in the cemeteries segment, Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care Services …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved