Government treats Constitution with disregard for ‘PEC da Bondade’

The government is mobilizing to approve the ‘PEC of kindness’ this Thursday in the Senate and forward the issue to the House for immediate consideration. Mthe discussions around the measure, seen as essential for the president Jair Bolsonaro regain popularity with the poorest population, should not end anytime soon. This is because Brazilian electoral legislation prevents the expansion of social programs in an election year and the PEC will distribute vouchers to truck drivers and increase the value of the gas voucher and Auxílio Brasil. The exception occurs when there is a state of emergency. To circumvent the rule, Planalto claims that the increase in fuel prices on the international scene creates an emergency condition this year. By creating an emergency situation on paper, the government places an exception within the set of essential rules of the country that make up the Brazilian Constitution. This is the theme of this Thursday’s VEJA Giro. Check out: