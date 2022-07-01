Gretchen poses in a dress without panties and bleached hair is on display: “Blondes”

Gretchen poses in a dress without panties and leaves fans drooling as she shows off her curves; Look

The singer Gretchen left fans impressed this Friday (1) by posing showing off her beauty in a very daring click published on her profile on social networks.

She appeared at a gala dinner in a very daring dress: with a side slit and no panties, the singer left her hairy legs in evidence. She even drew attention to the “blonde” hairs.

“Good morning, loves. Sextou! Simone Abitbol dress. Well-groomed legs and blonde hair”, warned her.

In the comments, only praise. Even the muse’s sons appeared to praise the star’s beauty. “Mighty my mother! There is no more beautiful”said Gabriel Miranda. “Everything that is beautiful is for show. Congratulations”, declared another.

Look:

TURNED SNAKE?

Gretchen cheered up followers by joining a joke that went viral on the web this week. It’s just that she decided to make waves with an audio that became a meme on TikTok. Alongside her husband Esdras de Souza, she pretended to throw herself on the floor and drag herself with her butt up to the kitchen. The game consists of throwing himself on the floor when he hears the phrase: “Enjoy that you’re standing”.

When listening to the audio speech, the mother of Thammy Mirandashe threw herself on the mat on her stomach and, with her arms, she dragged herself with her huge butt up, showing that she has everything. In the video, she appears wearing a plaid gym outfit that consists of a top and baggy pants.