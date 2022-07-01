Grupo Pardini and Fleury team up to lead the healthcare market in Brazil – Economy

Union was released on the morning of this Thursday (30/6) (Photo: Publicity) The health diagnostics company Fleury joined the Hermes Pardini group with the aim of becoming leaders in the health market in Brazil. The decision was made public this Thursday morning (30/6). The companies estimate that the business combination will generate an annual result of between R$160 and R$190 million (EBITDA).

The companies believe that the merger can result in significant gains for the companies’ shareholders by increasing the companies’ competitiveness in the healthcare sector, “with geographic complementarity and national presence”, in addition to reinforcing organic and inorganic growth.

According to the companies, the merger of the companies will expand the geographic presence in 487 service units, of which 315 belong to the Fleury group and 172 to the Hermes Pardini Institute.

According to the terms of the transaction, the Hermes Pardini brand will be maintained for at least 10 years, counted from the effective consummation of the business union. In addition, it will expand its use in new units that are created.

Also according to the text, each Pardini shareholder will receive approximately 1.21 Fleury common shares for each common share held in the company, approximately R$ 2.15.

The transaction is subject to approvals, including from the shareholders of both companies and from the antitrust agency Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica (Cade).