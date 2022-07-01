Grupos Fleury and Pardini announce business combination

(photo: Disclosure) With the processing of 248 million exams per year and national presence, with customer service and operations to support other laboratories (Lab-to-Lab), Grupos Fleury and Grupo Pardini have just announced the combination of the two companies, creating one of the largest healthcare companies in the country in an operation that stands out for the complementarity of business, services and geographic operations. Together, Fleury and Pardini add up to 487 service units in 13 of the main Brazilian economic centers, 6,600 lab-to-lab clients spread across a large part of the national territory. The combined gross revenue of the two companies, considering the year 2021, reaches R$ 6.4 billion.

Considered leading companies in diagnostic medicine, the two groups process 248 million exams annually through 39 brands, present in the markets of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Goiás, Bahia , Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte, Pará, Maranhão, in addition to the Federal District. The presence in these economic centers is accompanied by accreditation with health operators in the premium, intermediate and basic segments, bringing great diversification of offer and markets served. The group of professionals will total 20,800 employees and approximately 4,300 doctors.

In the opinion of Jeane Tsutsui, president of Grupo Fleury, this union places the two companies on another level of relevance in the Brazilian market, driven by the tacit sum of skills and business positioning built along their respective trajectories. “The power of the complementarity that this union generates is extremely remarkable. Each of the companies has established itself in an outstanding way in its markets of operation and now they consolidate these forces in a single company to assume a position of great relevance in the health sector of our country “, he says. “This combination carries very unique attributes of differentiation, with the potential to further increase the speed of our growth due to the gains we see in all dimensions that a business like this provides.”

The president of the Pardini Group, Roberto Santoro (photo: Beto Staino/Disclosure) For the President of the Pardini Group, Roberto Santoro, the union of the companies also enhances the sharing of diagnostic technology between the two companies, with visions and deliveries that add up. “These are businesses that have diagnostic medicine as their core, but with complementary skills. We will have synergy in relevant issues such as service, innovative laboratory automation practices, logistics, artificial intelligence and digital experience. Together, we will be even more consistent and relevant to our customers and the market”, he says.

The companies estimate that the combination of the Fleury and Pardini businesses will generate an annual increase in the combined company’s EBITDA of between R million and R million. EBTIDA is a financial indicator used to measure the results of a company.

shareholding composition

With the transaction, the shareholders of Hermes Pardini become shareholders of Fleury SA. The shareholding structure of Fleury SA, after the business combination, if approved, will be as follows:

Bradesco Diagnosis: 20.2%

Fleury’s Medical Partners: 13.0%

Victor Pardini: 7.3%

Regina Pardini: 7.3%

Aurea Pardini: 7.3%

Free Float: 44.9%

Fleury Group

At 96 years old, Grupo Fleury is one of the largest and most respected medical and health organizations in Brazil. In recent years, the company has expanded its services, creating a healthcare ecosystem that accompanies and guides patients throughout their care journey, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment.

With a leading role in diagnostic medicine, this ecosystem has areas of high growth potential in New Links in the health chain, such as orthopedics, ophthalmology, oncology, fertility, drug infusions and day hospitals.

With 13,500 employees and 3,600 doctors, it has the best ESG practices and contributes to the sustainability of the health system. Headquartered in São Paulo (SP), Grupo Fleury is also present in Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Bahia, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte, Maranhão and the Federal District, with more than 300 Units Service of Diagnostic Medicine and New Links.

Hermes Pardini

With over 60 years of experience integrated into the country’s healthcare chain, Grupo Pardini is one of the largest in the area of ​​diagnostic infrastructure in Brazil. It was founded in Belo Horizonte (MG), where it is the market leader, and is present throughout the national territory. It has 177 units in Minas Gerais, Goiás, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Pará. It was a pioneer and leader in the country in performing lab-to-lab exams, with more than 6,200 partners in all states. In 2021, it carried out almost 140 million exams, 80% of which in the Technical Operational Center, a world reference pole in exam automation. The Pardini Group has 17 brands, which allow it to offer more than 8 thousand types of tests in six product lines: clinical analysis, imaging, vaccines, pathological anatomy, toxicology and genetics.