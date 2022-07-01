Guru of denialists, Vladimir Zelenko dies at 48

Vladimir Zelenko died on Thursday (30) and the cause of his death was not disclosed. The doctor is known for being the guru of denialists and for creating the “covid kit”, a set of medicines against covid with hydroxychloroquine, zinc and azithromycin.

The doctor’s death was reported by the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a group that promoted the use of drugs without proven effectiveness during the pandemic.

Today we mourn the loss of friend and fellow advocate, Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko. Thank you for shining your light and sharing your knowledge, Dr. Zelenko.https://t.co/pc9t5qq7Md pic.twitter.com/d90vGCOG8a — FLCCC—Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (@Covid19Critical) July 1, 2022

Zelenko became known after Donald Trump released his “protocol”. The doctor claimed to have cured 100% of coronavirus patients in his community without hospitalization. In life, he had several contents, which had no scientific proof, taken off the air by Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

The doctor influenced several Brazilian denialists, who promoted the use of drugs, such as virologist Paolo Zanotto, from the “parallel office” of the Ministry of Health. He ended up influencing Prevent Senior, which tested the drugs on human test subjects during the pandemic.

Vladimir Zelenko was born in Ukraine in 1973 and graduated from the School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Buffalo, New York, in 2000. He was married and has eight children.

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link

Join our Telegram channel, click this link