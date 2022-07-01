“Having a lot of screens inside the car is kind of stupid”

THE DS may present, in the near future, innovations in terms of interiors. This is because, according to the design chief of the French luxury brand, Thierry Métroz, having too many screens in the cabin is not a positive thing.

Speaking to Autocar, the DS designer said that he and his team want to revolutionize the cabins of the brand’s vehicles.

“Our goal is to remove all screens in our future interiors”, began by saying Métroz. “The problem is that when you take the screen off you’re left with a huge black rectangular surface where all the fingerprints are. That’s not very ‘sexy’ or luxurious”, he adds.

Of course, Métroz knows that he has to pass the information on to the driver, but according to his objective he wants to do it in a “less intrusive” and “serene” way.

“Currently there is a great tendency to have screens inside, but personally I think it’s a little stupid because not having an instrument panel and having just a big screen is not our philosophy on the DS. It will be a big challenge”, he said.