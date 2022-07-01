Health post reopens after suspected poisoning in Monte Mor

Jorge Calil Family Health Unit, in Monte Mor (Photo: Reproduction/EPTV Campinas)

The Jorge Calil Family Health Unit, in Jardim Paviotti, in Monte Mor, returned to work this Friday (1st) after six servers had symptoms of intoxication. The Civil Police investigate the case (see below).

After being suspended this Thursday (30) Due to the situation, the service was resumed with restrictions. This morning, only scheduled patients were received and other demands awaited definition by the Health Department.

All servers received medical attention, were medicated and released. The health agent, Fabiana Ferreira, returned to work this Friday and says that she felt intestinal discomfort after having the coffee served at the unit.

“We were medicated at the UPA next door and it got better. I had mild symptoms, but the staff had stronger symptoms. There was a doctor who couldn’t stand up. We suspect the coffee shop in the room and there’s a lot of camera there”, she counts.

Soon after referring the team for care, the Civil Defense, the Department of Health Surveillance and the Municipal Civil Guard were at the health post and a BO (incident report) was registered at the police station.

INVESTIGATION

The security system images are already with the Monte Mor Civil Police, who asked the IC (Criminal Institute) to carry out a report to identify whether there are substances in the coffee. However, there is still no deadline for this.

The SSP (Secretariat of Public Security of the State of São Paulo) said that the case was registered as “poisoning of drinking water for food or medicine”.

The Municipality of Monte Mor argued that the theory that there was poisoning is precipitous and believes that the employees were intoxicated.

READ MORE

July starts with a maximum temperature of 26°C in Campinas

June was the driest of the last 3 years in Campinas

LACK OF DOCTORS IN CAMPINAS

In Campinas, residents who depend on care at the CS (Health Center) Carvalho de Moura, in the Parque Residencial Carvalho de Moura neighborhood, in the Parque Oziel region, complain about the lack of doctors at the unit.

This week, the place did not have a general practitioner and gynecologist. The housewife Lucimara Alves says that she removed this Wednesday (29) one of the 10 passwords that were delivered. “The nurse attended to me because she doesn’t have a doctor,” she said.

Also according to her, when she informed the reception that she had test results that should be delivered to health professionals, she heard that one of the doctors was on sick leave and that another resigned in May.

In the CS, a nurse committed to assisting residents with passwords. But many people were unable to book new appointments. This was the case of replenisher Regina Nascimento, who was advised to return after July 18.

“I came to try to make an appointment for my son, who is pre-diabetic and needs to do the exams to know how he is. It was scheduled for May 18, but the doctor had covid. I came back today and there was no vacancy”, said



WHAT THE CITY HALL SAYS

Sought, the Health Ministry of Campinas claimed that CS Carvalho de Moura “has two family health teams” and that each has a clinician, gynecologist and pediatrician. “Resident doctors also work there,” she said.

Also according to the note, this Thursday (30th) and Friday (1st), the unit has a doctor and three residents. “Two other doctors are on leave for health reasons, one of which is scheduled to return on Monday (4)”.

“All patients are welcomed and each case is evaluated by the nursing teams. All are guaranteed care”, justifies the statement.

READ TOO

Truck overturns between Bandeirantes and Santos Dumont, in Campinas