Health predicts new peak of Covid-19 in two weeks in Minas Gerais

According to secretary Fábio Baccheretti, the cold and the post-holiday can impact the increase in cases in the state (Photo/Archive)

The Secretary of State for Health predicts a new peak of Covid-19 in Minas Gerais in the next two weeks. The forecast is from the secretary Fábio Baccheretti, who informed that the increase may exceed the current 122%. The estimate was released during a meeting of the Covid-19 Extraordinary Committee.

“This growth is expected and justified by seasonal factors, such as the cold period, May and June, and the post-holiday of Corpus Christi, which also brought dammed data”, said Bacheretti.

The secretary reinforced that vaccination is the only way to combat the number of cases and highlighted the importance of advancing with the application of doses to children. In Uberaba, according to data from the vaccinometer, last updated on June 29, 94% of the adult public has already received both doses (61.45% already have the third dose and the fourth still has a low incidence, of only 14, 47%). The children’s public is still well below this proportion, reaching 65% of immunization with the first dose and only 43% of the second dose.

“Although there has been no significant increase in the number of hospitalizations of children with Covid-19 and the adherence has jumped 10% from the last presentation of the committee to date, the vaccination of this public is essential to avoid serious cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome”, said.

Although there is a forecast of a peak of cases for the next two weeks, the secretary stressed that this is not a fourth wave of the virus. “Our fatality rate is 1.7%, against 2.2% in Brazil. The indicator means that the vaccine saves lives, prevents deaths. In addition, it protects, as most new patients who are already immunized have symptoms light, calm pictures”, he concludes.