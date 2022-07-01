“He’ll have his chance…”; Marcelo Fernandes praises defender, who can start against Táchira

saints

Peixe faces rival from Venezuela, away from home, seeking to forward classification to the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana

Photo: Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC - Marcelo Fernandes "ratted out" that Luiz Felipe will start against Táchira
Soon, at 21:30 (Brasília time), the saints, again with Fabián Bustos on the edge of the field, face Deportivo Táchira-VEN in Sán Cristóbal for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. After struggling in the group stage and winning the classification only in the last round, Alvinegro Praiano seeks to have a better start in the knockout stage.

With a sequence of decisions ahead, Bustos chose to spare several athletes for the confrontation in Venezuela. In all, there are 10 absences, including suspended, injured and preserved. Peixe is expected to take the field in Venezuela with an alternative lineup.

To the program Baixada Esporte, assistant Marcelo Fernandes praised the defender Luiz Felipe, who has yet to play under Bustos. The defender hasn’t played for five months, but he has chances to start as a starter against Táchira.

“Great player, a great defender and he belongs to the club. He will have his opportunity. Bustos says that only he and Robson had no chance. He may paint today, but it depends on the teacher’s plans”, said Fernandes, stressing that the endorsement depends on Bustos.

In this way, the probable Santos can be:

John Paul; Auro, Luiz Felipe, Kaiky and Lucas Pires; Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo and Bruno Oliveira; Angelo, Rwan and Bryan Angulo.

*Updated article at 14:05 on 06/30

