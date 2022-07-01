Heloísa and Olívia have an emotional meeting as mother and daughter in ‘Além da Illusion’ | come around

Spoiler Alert #5 Heloísa and Olivia will finally meet as mother and daughter!
After discovering through Fátima (Patricia Pinho) that Olivia is the daughter who was taken from her arms, Heloísa will learn from Violeta (Manu Galli) that Leônidas has left the farm. The two then go after him. And, when meeting him on the road, Heloísa will feel free to declare her love. ❤️
“Don’t run away from me, Leonidas. I love you too. I was stuck in the past, and now, thanks to you, I’m free,” she says.
Heloísa will feel free to surrender to Leonidas’ love in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Paulo Belote/Globo
Afterwards, Heloísa will still give the great news to her beloved, telling her that she is pregnant.
“I’m going to be a father?! Am I going to be a father?!” he will celebrate, beaming.
Meanwhile, in the village, Fátima and Benê (Claudio Jaborandy) are going to reveal to Olivia the identity of her real mother.
“Daughter, who gave you to me was not a girl on the road. It was Colonel Afonso (Lima Duarte). You are the lost daughter of Dona Heloísa”, says Benê.
“Me?”, Olivia will react.
Fátima and Benê tell Olivia that she is Heloísa’s daughter in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior
Benê and Fátima, then, will tell the whole story to Olivia, who will be disgusted.
“My God in heaven, how did you have the courage? I need to be alone,” she says, walking away.
But the best is yet to come. Heloísa will be in the chapel praying, touched by the discovery of her daughter, when she will enter and sit next to her.
“Sorry to interrupt your prayer, Dona Heloísa. But I think we need to talk.”
“Clear. My Clara”, the mother will react.
Heloísa and Olivia embrace at the church in ‘Além da Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Heloísa will then pull Olivia into a tight hug. The two were moved to tears. Don’t miss all the emotion of this scene! 🥰
01 Jul
Friday
Leonidas locks Matias in the room and says goodbye to Violeta. Fátima tells the story of Olivia to Heloísa. Davi takes the folder with the documents of Joaquim’s fraud to Augusta’s house. Heloísa declares herself to Leonidas. Fátima forces Benê to talk to Olivia. Valentino makes a prediction for Julinha. Emília is excited to hear about the radio contest. Úrsula orders Joaquim to comply with Rafael’s demands. Julinha loses in the game again. Olivia and Heloísa meet. Joaquim ends his engagement with Isadora. The real Rafael Antunes regains his memory
