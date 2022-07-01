Heloísa is outraged by the union of Matias and Olivia in Além da Illusion

If the viewers of Beyond the Illusion were waiting for a quick drop of Matthias (Antonio Calloni) during the climax phase of the telenovela, the plans may be a little further from this proposal, at least in the next few weeks, when olivia (Débora Ozório) decides to approach the judge after discovering that he is her real father. The attitude, of course, will leave Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) terrified.

Although bizarre, Olivia’s choice has a greater reason, after all she is determined to achieve great achievements as an activist and intends to use Matias to obtain greater knowledge about Law. She is aware that being close to the judge can be dangerous but has nothing to lose if the intention is the greater good of the community.

Heloísa cannot bear to look at Matias’ face in Beyond Illusion. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Consequently, Olivia will gain more screen time in this slice of the soap opera, heading towards a phase of risks and learning that promise to cause even more turmoil among the main nuclei, even spilling over into things that have nothing to do with the story.

Through the knowledge of one of the most disturbed minds, Heloísa’s daughter will have the chance to reverse the prevailing evil of Além da Illusion and follow in her own footsteps, even if it is necessary to send her own biological father to prison (in case Davi remembers that his great aim was to prove his innocence).