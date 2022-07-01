High performance and six top 10 scorers in the stadium

In recent weeks Flamengo’s board of directors raised the discussion about the creation of a new stadium, leaving Maracanã, which is managed by the state. Since its reopening in 2013, for the World Cup, the Mário Filho stadium has hosted 264 Flamengo matches. See the numbers of the Rubro-Negra team at the stadium and the top scorers of Maracanã, according to data from GE.com, by journalists João Guerra, Roberto Maleson, Valmir Storti and Wilson Hebert. Check out:

25 – Games at Maracanã

In total, Flamengo has played 264 matches at Maracanã since the stadium was reopened in 2013.

24 – Goals conceded

In these 264 matches, the Rubro-Negra team conceded 227 goals.

23- Goals scored

Flamengo’s average goals at the stadium was almost 2 per game, making 494 goals in total since 2013.

22 – Defeat

Of the 264 matches, Flamengo lost 43 matches at the stadium.

21 – Draws

There were 53 draws for the team at Maracanã.

20 – Wins

In total, Flamengo won 168 games, and has more wins than draws and losses combined.

19 – General use in Maracanã

Flamengo’s use in the stadium has been high since its reopening, with around 70.3%.

18 – Use against Botafogo

In classics against Botafogo at Maracanã, Flamengo has 15 games, 8 wins, 4 draws and 3 losses.

17 – Use against Fluminense

Against Fluminense at the stadium since 2013, the Rubro-Negra team played 35 matches, had 15 wins, drew 9 times and lost 11.

16 – Use against Vasco

Against Vasco, Flamengo played 22 games, had 7 wins, 11 draws and only 4 losses.

15 – General use in classics at Maracanã

Overall, Flamengo played 72 classics at the new Maracanã, won 30, drew 24 and lost 18, with a 52.7% success rate.

14 – Opponents that Flamengo had better use: Volta Redonda

In 6 matches against Volta Redonda in the new Maracanã, Flamengo won 5 matches and drew another, with 88.9% success.

13 – Opponents that Flamengo had better use: Bahia

Against Bahia, Flamengo played 5 games and won them all, with 100% success.

12 – Opponents that Flamengo had better use: Chapecoense

Against Chape, the Rubro-Negra team played 5 matches and won all of them, with 100% success.

11 – Opponents that Flamengo had better use: Cabofriense

Flamengo has played 6 matches since 2013 against the team and won them all, with 100% success.

10 – Top scorers of the new Maracanã: Everton Ribeiro

In the top 10 of the top scorers of Novo Maracanã, 6 are in the current squad of Flamengo. The 10th top scorer is midfielder Everton Ribeiro, with 19 goals scored.

9 – Top scorers of the new Maracanã: Vitinho

Despite being heavily criticized by the fans, Vitinho has 20 goals at Maracanã since 2013 and is among the top scorers in the stadium.

8 – Top scorers of the new Maracanã: Hernane

The player scored 20 goals, as did Vitinho, at the beginning of the stadium’s reopening.

7 – Top scorers of the new Maracanã: Nenê

Playing for Vasco and Fluminense, Nenê is the 7th top scorer of the new Maracanã, with 21 goals scored.

6 – Top scorers of the new Maracanã: Henrique Dourado

Striker Henrique Dourado, playing mainly for Fluminense and Flamengo, has scored 23 goals at the stadium since 2013.

5 – Top scorers of the new Maracanã: Arrascaeta

The Flamengo midfielder has already scored 25 goals at the stadium since its reopening.

4 – Top scorers of the new Maracanã: Pedro

The Flamengo forward is also one of the stadium’s top scorers, with 36 goals scored.

3 – Top scorers of the new Maracanã: Fred

Fred, from Fluminense, has scored 44 times at the stadium since 2013.

2 – Top scorers of the new Maracanã: Bruno Henrique

The striker scored 49 times in the new Maracanã and is the second leading scorer.

1 – Top scorers of the new Maracanã: Gabriel Barbosa

Gabigol is the top scorer of the new Maracanã, with 65 goals scored since 2013.