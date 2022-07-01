Hours after Bolsonaro delivered apartments, residents negotiate: ‘R$ 4,500 and take it’

Residents who received units at Residencial Jardim Canguru, in Campo Grande, had barely received the keys to the popular apartments, inaugurated by Jair Bolsonaro, they already started to want to sell them, this Thursday (30). One of the ads went straight to the point: “4,500 can come get the key.”

A young man who lives in the area said he is trying to negotiate a motorcycle in exchange for the apartment. He intends to offer his motorcycle and assume the monthly installments of R$ 130.

“I’ve been offering my motorcycle since yesterday and I already know that three apartments were sold, right after the opening. Yesterday I almost got one. The boy wanted R$ 5 thousand and, in desperation, sold it for R$ 3 [mil]. I went to talk to him again and he had already sold. Two other people I spoke to had already sold them too”, argued the boy in an interview with the website Midiamax.

In the groups discussing home sales, another woman, who also owns an apartment in the government’s affordable housing program, offered her unit.

“I’m asking for R$70,000. I want the money or else exchange it for a house outside Cuiabá, which is better for me. The person transfers it to her name and assumes the R$130 installment,” she said.

These apartments are part of the Federal Government’s Casa Verde e Amarela Program. Therefore, the people who signed the contract were aware of the conditions, such as the prohibition of assignment, lease and sale, for example.

By infringing these conditions, the resident can no longer receive housing anywhere in Brazil.