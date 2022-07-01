Hours after receiving support from Bolsonaro, Datena announces withdrawal from the Senate candidacy

Presenter José Luiz Datena (PSC) announced this Thursday 30 that he gave up running for senator in this year’s elections. He would dispute the vacancy for the state of São Paulo and led all the electoral polls so far.

The withdrawal took place a few hours after Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that he would have confirmed his support for the presenter in São Paulo. Before traveling to Mato Grosso do Sul, the former captain went to the supporter’s playpen in front of Palácio do Alvorada and informed his constituents of his decision.

“I’m with Datena there, I closed with Datena, he’s in the other party and there’s criticism, just like there are people who criticize Tarcísio, who criticize me. We cannot pacify the business,” Bolsonaro said on Thursday morning.

Datena, in turn, used his TV show Bandeirantes, which starts around 4 pm, to announce that he would no longer be a candidate for the Senate:

“First of all, I would like to leave my word of affection for the President of the Republic who this morning made a statement that he had chosen me as the candidate of São Paulo. And that’s exactly what was agreed, but I thought about it and decided to go my way”, said the presenter.

The presenter will go on vacation this Friday the 1st. Earlier, news portals specializing in television realized that the station would use the recess time to make Datena give up the idea of ​​being a candidate.