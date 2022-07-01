How many times can you get covid? experts explain

Photo: Publicity/Sesa





Before the 5th wave of covid-19 in Espírito Santo, with the growth in the curve of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the disease, concern is once again knocking on the door of the capixabas. According to the Secretary of State for Health, Nésio Fernandes, in a press conference held on the last day (22), the new expansion had an exponential growth behavior.

In this context of maintenance of covid-19, the report of the Victory sheet heard specialists to understand if there is a limit of times in which the same person can contract the disease.

According to the infectious disease Lauro Ferreira Pinto, unfortunately there is no maximum number of times. Despite this, whoever catches the disease at a given time will probably take time to develop it again.

“What we know is that when a person gets it once, they have protection against reinfection, they have an 80 to 90% chance of not getting it again within 6 months. That is, if 100 people get covid this week and are exposed, in the period of 6 months probably only 10 will have the disease again”.

In the words of the doctor, it is not common to see a person who has been caught four times, for example. “I see up to a third time, usually. But that doesn’t mean it has a limit, because, as the virus varies, it acquires the ability to infect the person again. Although there is no time limit, There are people who never get Covidare naturally immune and science is trying to explain this,” said the expert.

In the same vein, the epidemiologist Ethel Macielpost-doctoral fellow, professor at the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes) and consultant to the World Health Organization (WHO), explained that, while the virus mutates and new variants emerge, people can reinfect themselves.

“It is difficult to be reinfected with the same variant, but there is no limit, as mutations are infinite. There are also people immune to the virus, which are few and there are studies to identify what makes them not develop the disease, so that new vaccines and drugs can be made. As the virus evolves, so does the science. At this point, Pfizer and Moderna have already announced new-generation vaccines, redesigned for the Ômicron variant.”highlighted the teacher.

READ TOO: >> Number of deaths and cases of meningitis grows in ES; see what the symptoms are

What about vaccinated people?

As for people already vaccinated, Lauro Ferreira Pinto explains that they tend to develop the disease less. “But there is not necessarily a big difference. What changes is that they transmit covid for less time. The vaccine also lessens the severity of the infection,” she said.

“There is also an effort under discussion to develop a vaccine that can protect from the variants. Whether a nasal or not, that can protect from any and all coronavirus. There are already tests and studies in this direction. What the available vaccines have solved so far is severe covid. Death is much rarer in the vaccinated than in the unvaccinated, but, of course, it is not impossible: there are some people with many comorbidities who, even vaccinated, die of the flu and can also die of covid”, added Lauro.

In any case, to avoid the disease, the infectologist continues to recommend the use of a mask. “I’m wearing a mask in a closed environment and I think it’s worth it, especially for the most vulnerable”, he stressed.

WHO consultant Ethel Maciel reinforces the need. “Since vaccines had an impact on the Ômicron variant, we advise that the mask be kept indoors, because we have a decrease in vaccine effectiveness for mild infections, even though they work a lot to protect more severe forms of the disease”, finished.

READ TOO: >> The challenge of childhood respiratory diseases