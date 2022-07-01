How much does it pay to put R$ 1,000 applied to the PicPay CDI

During the 2021 Ibest Awards, PicPay was elected as the best fintech by popular vote. The service has expanded since its foundation, when it was used only as a payment platform. Now, the app has become attractive to both consumers and sellers. One of the possibilities offered is the application of money. So, find out how much R$ 1 thousand invested in PicPay yields.

Investing in PicPay can be a good idea

Even in the midst of the constant economic crises of the last few months, PicPay managed to grow. The 2021 balance sheet ended at 30 million active customers, which represents an increase of 64.5% over the previous period. The movement of funds grew even more, totaling R$ 27 billion (331% increase).

Investments in PicPay can represent a good option for those who want to see their money growing safely. After all, the company pointed to a 193% increase in net revenues, reaching 1.1 billion reais.

Created in 2012, the platform is a Brazilian application aimed at making collections and payments by cell phone. It was one of the first to use the QR Code as a way of facilitating processes. Over time, the digital wallet has become popular among merchants and consumers.

How much does R$ 1 thousand earn on PicPay

Today, the company offers a yield of 105% of CDI to its customers. That means your money earns every month.

The 2022 earnings were as follows:

January — the value was R$ 1,007.32;

February — the value was R$ 1,007.92;

March — the value was R$ 1,009.27;

April — the value was R$ 1,008.76;

May — the value was R$ 1,010.36.

This means that those who put BRL 1,000 on PicPay in January and redeemed it in May, managed to earn BRL 35.09 net.