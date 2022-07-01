How the Government’s ‘Benefits Package’ Affects Elections

The measures adopted by the federal government to minimize the effects of the escalation in the prices of items such as fuel and food can give impetus to President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) candidacy for reelection, but they must be effective in the short term and directly influence the day to day. of the poorest families.

On two different fronts in the National Congress, the Executive managed to get the approval of the Complementary Bill (PLP) 18/2022already sanctioned by Bolsonaro, which limits the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuels, natural gas, electricity, communications and public transport.

With this, fuels are now considered, for taxation purposes, essential and indispensable items – which prevents states from charging more than the general tax rate, between 17% and 18%. Until then, the categories were equated with products and services identified as superfluous, subject to higher taxation that reached 30% in some states.

The government’s second objective is to approve the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 16/2022 – the so-called Aid PEC. The text deals with the increase in the value of Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600 by the end of the year, in addition to the expansion of the gas voucher and the creation of a R$1,000 “voucher” for self-employed truck drivers, among others. measures.

“It needs to have an effect very quickly. This deflation has to mean putting more products in the shopping cart. There is no point in deflating some items that are not in the basic basket”, says political scientist Carlos Melo, a professor at Insper. “Even so, a part of the electorate has responded that they have already decided their vote and do not intend to change”, he ponders.

For Victor Scalet, political analyst at XP, more than the reduction in fuel prices, the greatest electoral impact can be generated by the expansion of social benefits for the poorest population.

“It makes much more difference for Brazilians who receive Auxílio Brasil to earn R$ 200 more”, he points out. “The estimate is that there are 1.6 million families in the Auxílio Brasil queue. If the queue is zeroed and all families have four people, that would give 3% of the population that would be assisted by the benefit.”

Scalet points out that gasoline is not the biggest cause of concern for the poorest Brazilians. “The prices that most affect families in the C and D classes are not gasoline, diesel… It’s oil, beans, rice. That you won’t necessarily solve with the PLP18,” she says. “We have a projection of 1.6% of GDP growth for this year, maybe even 2%. The performance was better than expected in the first half. This is good news for the president. But the effect of the measures, at most, should be 0.2% or 0.3% more. That’s not where the big turning point is.”

Carlos Melo, in turn, draws attention to the risks of non-compliance with electoral legislation with the eventual political use of the “goods package” by the government.

“There is the electoral law. Increasing this type of expense at this point in the championship sets a very complicated precedent. It doesn’t matter if Bolsonaro or PT is at the top. You have to think that at some point your opponent will be in the government. This precedent is extremely dangerous”, he warns. “No one in Congress will be against increasing spending in an election year, but if this practice is consolidated, it is a danger.”

