How to block ads and advertisements on mobile?

Nothing more irritating than those ads and advertisements appearing on your cell phone, right? But the good news is that it is possible to block them from the device in a very simple way. Check out the step-by-step below how to block ads and advertisements from your cell phone.

Check out how to block ads and advertisements on your mobile

To block ads and advertisements on your device, you will perform three steps. See what they are below.

Step 1: Locate the “Private DNS” setting on your device

The configuration of private DNS is usually entered in the Network and Connectivity option or a similar option. But if you have trouble finding it, just go to the “Settings” search bar and type “Private DNS”. With that, the option will appear immediately.

However, if you still cannot locate the “Private DNS” option on your device, it probably means that it does not offer this feature.

Therefore, you will not be able to block ads and advertisements on your cell phone, with the tips described here. “Private DNS” is generally available for Android 9.0 Pie and above.

Step 2: Select the option “Private DNS provider hostname”

When activating the “Private DNS” tool, three options will appear:

Off;

Automatic;

Private DNS provider hostname.

Among these three options, select the last one. When you select it, a column will appear to enter your own DNS hostname provider.

Step 3: Type “dns.adguard.com” (without the quotes)

Now type “dns.adguard.com” – without the quotes. After that, click on “Save”. That’s it, from now on, your device will use AdGuard’s DNS server and will block ads and advertisements from your device.

It is worth noting that even if ads and advertisements do not appear on your phone, some blank spaces/grey boxes may appear in place of the ads and advertisements that have been blocked.