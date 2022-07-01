how to order and pay the 1st installment only in 90 days

O Nubank releases through its application the contracting of a personal loan filled with special conditions. One of them is the period of up to 90 days for payment of the first installment. In addition, the user can split the debt and pay it off in up to 24 months.

This is because, when accessing the Nubank application, the user has full autonomy to choose the best payment date and the number of installments. Another positive point is that before closing the deal, it is possible to simulate values ​​and check interest rates. All without surprises.

The decision to take out a loan requires the payment, in addition to interest, of insurance, taxes, IOF (mandatory tax), among other expenses that must be specified in the contract. The Nubank loan application is done 100% online. It is estimated that about 2.5 million people have already joined the service. Learn how to do it yourself right away.

How to apply for the Nubank loan?

O Nubank loan is commonly offered to customers who already have a digital bank account. To find out if you had a pre-approved limit, just access the app. If there is a balance for contracting, then follow the following step by step:

Access the Nubank application; Then click on the “Loan” tab; Select the option “Simulate Loan”; Inform the reason for the loan; Once this is done, set the modality; Then enter the desired value for the contract; Choose the number of installments; Then, the best payment date – with a grace period of up to 90 days; Check the conditions offered, such as interest rates and payment date of the first installment; If everything is ok, complete the operation.

The payment of the loan installments must be made with the deposit of the amount in the account until the due date. Nubank usually notifies users days in advance to avoid delays, but in the event of delays, a fixed 2% fine is charged in addition to interest.