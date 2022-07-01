‘I closed it with Datena’, says Bolsonaro about support in São Paulo

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) declared today that he will support presenter José Luiz Datena (PSC), pre-candidate for the Senate from São Paulo.

“I’m with Datena there, I closed with Datena, he’s in the other party and there’s criticism, just like there are people who criticize Tarcísio, who criticize me. We can’t pacify the deal”, he told supporters. “The only thing that is perfect is wives and husbands, the rest is not perfect.”

Datena will leave TV Bandeirantes on vacation from tomorrow (1st), when the electoral law comes into force. The program “Brasil Urgente” will be led by his son, Joel, during this period. He has not yet confirmed that he will be a candidate.

According to columnist for UOL Fefito, the broadcaster hopes that Datena gives up the candidacy and remains on TV. With the holidays, he’ll have more time to think.

The presenter has previously criticized Bolsonaro. Last year, when denying that he would be vice president of any of the presidential candidates, he said he had no identification with the president.

“As for being Bolsonaro’s deputy, it’s hard to find any direct identification, he keeps saying he won’t have an election. How can he be vice president of someone who says there won’t be an election?”, he asked during “Brasil Urgente”.

“When there was a paper vote in Brazil, it was a disgraceful robbery. And how long has Bolsonaro been elected by electronic vote? Was he president by electronic vote, how many times has he been a parliamentarian by electronic vote?”, he continued.

To UOLDatena said that he did not vote for Bolsonaro in 2018. “I supported Bolsonaro like a bitch. I simply interviewed him,” he declared, adding that the last person he voted for was former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Exame/Ideia poll published earlier this month showed Datena in the lead of voting intentions for the Senate in São Paulo, technically tied with former governor Márcio França (PSB).