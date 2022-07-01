“I closed with Datena”, says Bolsonaro about ticket in São Paulo

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Thursday (30/6) that he had closed support for TV presenter José Luiz Datena (PSC), a pre-candidate for the Federal Senate from São Paulo. Datena left the Band presentation on Wednesday (29/6), due to the determinations of the electoral legislation. He should compose the ticket of former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), Bolsonar candidate for the government of São Paulo.

“I’m with Datena there, I closed with Datena, he’s in the other party and there’s criticism, just like there are people who criticize Tarcísio, who criticize me. We cannot pacify the business,” Bolsonaro told supporters as he left Palácio da Alvorada.

The president complained that he was being asked to coordinate support across the country and cited local negotiations. “People want me to make a plate with all the names that agree. Now I ask: do you have a name to fill the whole plate? If you have it, fine.”

The conversation was recorded by a YouTube channel sympathetic to the president.

On the 21st, Bolsonaro received Datena at Palácio do Planalto for a lunch, which was attended by ministers Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil) and Célio Faria Júnior (Segov), General Braga Netto, special advisor and possible deputy to Bolsonaro, and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), the president’s eldest son. Johnny Saad, president of Grupo Bandeirantes de Comunicação, was also present, according to the official agenda of the Presidency of the Republic.

to the columnist of metropolises Igor Gadelha, Datena said that, at the meeting, Bolsonaro “reaffirmed” before those present the name of the presenter as the candidate for the Senate on Tarcísio’s ticket. The post is disputed by other Bolsonaristas.

In São Paulo, other names compete for Bolsonaro’s support, including that of doctor Nise Yamaguchi (Pros), who gained national recognition in 2021 at the Covid CPI. Appointed as a member of the parallel cabinet, responsible for recommending anti-scientific measures, she was even quoted to take over the Ministry of Health.