‘I created panties for trans people when I saw a woman die for not going to the bathroom’ – 06/30/2022

After years working in the blood bank of a hospital in São Paulo, Silvana da Silva, now 46, left her job with a formal contract to sell panties, even without knowing how to sew. But they weren’t just any panties: they were specific models for trans women, with a cut that helps “warm up”, that is, hide the penis and testicles, fitting them between the legs.

Truccs, the company that sells the panties, was born after Silvana noticed a high number of trans women undergoing kidney surgery. “I was curious about this, until I understood, talking to patients, doctors and nurses, that this happened because they spent a lot of time holding urine.”

In practice, trans women who wish to hide their penises pull the organ back, where it is held between their legs with duct tape. Therefore, they spend hours without going to the bathroom, which is very harmful to health.

“One of them died in front of me, when I was working at the hospital. She was about my age, she was on the kidney transplant waiting list and was on hemodialysis. I thought: ‘It’s not possible for a person to die because they can’t go to the bathroom'” , says Silvana in an interview with universe.

Currently, Truccs, born in 2017, sells more than ten models between panties, sets and beachwear, with bikinis and bathing suits, all with 16 size variations. The pieces allow people with a penis to hide the organ but be able to easily release it to pee.

Free distribution on SUS

Now, Silvana wants to distribute the traditional model of her panties in the SUS (Unified Health System). An online petition already gathers more than 2,100 favorable signatures, and she hopes to reach the goal of 2,500 to take the proposal to the cabinet, to the São Paulo City Council or to Alesp (São Paulo State Legislative Assembly).

“My pieces don’t have such an affordable price, especially considering my audience, trans women, who are out of the formal job market. I know that many girls can’t buy and can have serious health problems, like the ones I saw in the hospital. “, speaks. The price of panties ranges from R$70 to R$90.

Image: Disclosure

Image: Disclosure

The doctor Lilian Fiorelli, a urologist specializing in human sexuality, confirms that holding the pee in a chronic way – that is, turning it into a habit, holding it for a long time and many times in a row – increases the chances of kidney problems.

“The urinary system is a cleaning system. Everything that is bad, that does not serve the body, becomes pee, but when this liquid is retained in the body, it increases the chances of any bacteria proliferating”, he explains.

“When the bladder is full to the point of reaching the limit, urine begins to return to the ureter, and everything that was bad and should leave the body goes back to the kidney. In extreme cases, the situation gets worse until the kidney becomes infected. and stop working”, warns the expert.

“I told the seamstresses it was dog clothes”

When Trucss started operating, sales and performance were carried out by WhatsApp, until it became impossible for Silvana to reconcile the brand with the night shifts at the hospital and Silvana. So, at 42, he had to make a choice: “I preferred to keep my panties.”

Image: Bruno Santos/Folhapress

“I drew the model on paper and showed it to the seamstresses near my house, but they didn’t understand anything. One day, I took a piece of tulle from my daughter’s skirt and sewed it by hand so they would understand what I wanted” , remember.

All Truccs pieces follow the same model: they have an internal support to place the penis and testicles, which Silvana calls a “funnel”. This part is pulled back between the legs and secured with a clasp similar to bra clasps. “It’s the same way of ‘warming up’ with the tape, but as the panties have a zipper, they can go to the bathroom whenever they want, without difficulty to fasten it again later”, explains the businesswoman.

“At first I didn’t say what the pieces were for, I said it was dog clothes, because most of the seamstresses I knew were evangelical ladies. When I told the truth, they gave up.”

During a period, I had to change seamstresses every week because, after they understood that this was an LGBT product, they said that they would no longer take my service. Some even said I was going to hell,” she recalls.

In 2019, he met Renata, a seamstress who became his business partner. Together, they managed to improve the patterns and develop all the models sold today on the Trucss website: “I paid R$100 for my daughter’s friends to come here at my house to try on the panties and let me see, to make adjustments”.

“Some months I sell 50 pieces; in others, I sell one”

Earlier this year, some of Silvana’s pieces appeared on Big Brother Brasil on singer Linn da Quebrada’s body: a yellow bikini and a set with a black top.

“Linn was already our client and one day she got in touch wanting several pieces in a few days. We managed to produce, my son went to deliver and she brought the pieces to the house”, he says. “When we saw her in leggings on the show, we knew there was one of us underneath.”

But the exposure on TV did not impact sales, since, by contract, the singer could not promote brands during her participation in the reality show.

The company’s revenue varies a lot: “Some months I sell 50 pieces, some months I sell one”, says the owner, who counts on the help of her husband and four children in the administration of Trucss — they help her mother by delivering the pieces , looking for panties in the studio and buying fabrics.