Ibaneis announces 4th dose for people over 35 years old

posted on 06/30/2022 21:38



Governor reinforced the request for the population to complete the vaccination cycle available by age – (credit: Carlos Vieira/CB/DAPress)

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) announced, on the night of this Thursday (6/30), that he will start, starting next Friday (7/1), the application of the 4th dose of the immunizer against covid. -19 for people over 35 years old. Vaccination locations will be posted on the Department of Health website. “Be sure to update the vaccination cycle. Take care, let’s go together!”, added the local chief executive.

The Health Department (SES-DF) recorded 3,112 new cases of covid-19 this Thursday (30/6). The number represents 577 more infected than those released by the folder on Wednesday, where 2,535 people were confirmed with the virus. In this way, the total number of infected people in the federal capital reached 805,736 infected. The information was released yesterday, after updating the Epidemiological Bulletin.

In addition, SES-DF reported five more deaths from covid-19, one in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,759 people have lost their lives to the virus.

The transmission rate has continued to drop since June 13, reaching 1.07. The number shows that a group of 100 people can infect another 107. When the index is above 1, it demonstrates that the pandemic is out of control.

Moving average

The moving average of infections is at 3,617.20, which represents a decrease of 35.43% compared to 14 days ago. The moving average of deaths has increased and is at 4.00 – this represents an increase of 128.57% compared to the calculation of 14 days ago.