Ibovespa closes semester in fall: see stocks with greater lows and those that still accumulate high | Economy

With the fall in this Thursday’s trading session (30), the Ibovespa accumulates losses for the year. Of the 91 shares of the main stock index of the São Paulo stock exchange, the B3, 55 registered a decrease in the year to dateaccording to a survey by financial information provider Economatica.
See below the biggest falls and the biggest rises of the Ibovespa in the year:
- Cielo: 65.76%
- Eletrobras: 47.05%
- Eletrobras: 40.87%
- Hypera: 36.74%
- BBSecurity: 30.06%
- Minerva: 28.47%
- CPFL Energia: 26.43%
- Brazil: 22.21%
- Petrobras: 19.58%
- Petrobras: 19.29%
- Multiplan: 18.56%
- Copel: 15.93%
- Agricultural SLC: 12.98%
- Taesa: 11.97%
- Engie Brasil: 11.41%
- Assai: 11.00%
- Carrefour BR: 10.25%
- Cemig: 10.03%
- CCR SA: 8.80%
- ItauUnibanco: 8.73%
- BR energies: 8.12%
- JHSF Part: 7.61%
- Sabesp: 7.13%
- Btgp Bank: 7.08%
- Bradespar: 6.75%
- Petrorio: 6.39%
- 3rd Petroleum: 4.77%
- Eneva: 4.38%
- Equatorial: 3.60%
- Locamerica: 2.55%
- Worth 1.98%
- B3: 1.22%
- Iguatemi SA: 1.20%
- Telef Brazil: 0.58%
- Bradesco: 0.08%
- Santander BR: 0.07%
- Finds: -0.36%
- Bradesco: -0.56%
- Tim: -1.52%
- Itausa: -4.07%
- Energy: -4.32%
- Fleury-5.43
- Lojas Renner-6.23
- BR Malls Par-8.99
- SA Course: -9.98%
- Over par: -11.65%
- Cogna ON: -13.01%
- Ambev S/A: -13.10%
- Gerdau Met: -13.21%
- Cosan: -14.17%
- JBS: -14.40%
- Suzano SA: -15.38%
- Gerdau: -15.74%
- Totvs: -18.78%
- Klabin S/A: -19.00%
- Weg: -19.02%
- South America: -19.61%
- RaiaDrogasil: -20.86%
- Vibrates: -21.49%
- Ecorodovias: -22.13%
- Cyrela Realt: -22.15%
- P.Sugar-Cbd: -23.54%
- Eztec: -27.08%
- Sum Group: -27.18%
- Qualicorp: -32.69%
- Braskem: -32.78%
- MRV: -33.29%
- Dexco: -34.02%
- D Or Network: -35.23%
- National Sid: -35.64%
- Yduqs Part: -35.95%
- Csn Mining: -37.18%
- Petz: -39.27%
- BRF SA: -39.65%
- Usiminas: -39.86%
- Pan Bank: -42.61%
- Marfrig: -43.52%
- Goal: -46.74%
- Positive Tech: -46.76%
- Natura Group: -46.90%
- Lifetime: -47.30%
- Cvc Brazil: -47.99%
- Espadrilles: -48.07%
- Blue: -49.18%
- Irbbrasil Re: -49.50%
- Embraer: -53.91%
- Americans: -56.40%
- Locaweb: -57.29%
- Via: -63.43%
- Meliuz: -66.67%
- Magaz Luiza: -67.59%
