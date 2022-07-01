Ibovespa falls again and ends June with the worst monthly drop since March 2020 | Economy

The Ibovespa, the main index of the São Paulo stock exchange, the B3, ended June with the biggest monthly drop since the fateful month of March 2020, which was marked by the initial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global financial market. That month, the indicator fell by 29.9%, as shown by a survey by Economatica. (see chart below)

At the close of this Thursday, the Ibovespa dropped 1.08%, to 98,542 points. See more quotes.

As a result, the monthly drop in June was 11.50%, which surpasses the result of April this year (-10.1%). In addition, the stock market started to accumulate a drop of 0.13% in the week and 5.99% in the year.

The day before, the Ibovespa closed down 0.96%, at 99,622 points.

What is messing with the markets?

The Ibovespa had a new trading session contaminated by the bad mood of the markets abroad, amid fears of global recession, and with financial agents monitoring the progress of the PEC of Fuels in Brasília.

In Brazil, the focus remained on the PEC’s progress in Congress, which recently reignited fiscal fears by increasing public spending on the eve of elections.

Senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), rapporteur of the proposal, announced this Wednesday (29) that he had abandoned the original text and informed that he will resort to another project to propose a social package with measures estimated at R$ 38.7 billion. .

The text of the Fuels PEC provided for compensation to states that exempted fuels. Bezerra’s new proposal provides for expanding Auxílio Brasil and granting a “voucher” to truck drivers.

In addition, the Central Bank admitted that the inflation target will be breached for the second year in a row in 2022. According to the institution, the probability of inflation exceeding the target ceiling this year rose from 88% in March to 100% in June.

In 2022, the central inflation target is 3.50% and would be officially met if the index fluctuated between 2% and 5%. For 2023, the Central Bank estimated that the probability of exceeding the ceiling of the target system increased from 12% to 29%.

Still in terms of economic indicators, there is good news: the unemployment rate in Brazil dropped to 9.8% in the quarter ended in May. The lack of work still affects 10.6 million Brazilians.

In the domestic market, highlight goes to the medical diagnostics company Fleury, which agreed to acquire rival Hermes Pardini, in the newest step of consolidation seen in the Brazilian health sector.

Pardini shareholders will receive approximately 1.21 common shares in Fleury plus approximately 2.15 reais for each common share they hold in the company. The companies expect the transaction to increase competitiveness in the health and diagnostic medicine sector “with geographic complementarity and national presence (…) and reinforcement of organic and inorganic growth”.

Abroad, the focus remains on fears of a global recession, with investors looking for clues on the path of US monetary policy after several Federal Reserve officials (Fed) advocated faster rate hikes to curb high inflation.

But data on Thursday showed U.S. consumer spending rose less-than-expected in May amid a shortage of motor vehicles, while higher prices forced cuts in purchases of other goods, another sign that the economic recovery economic growth at the beginning of the second quarter is losing steam.

Inflation continued its upward trend in May, with the PCE index rising 0.6% last month and 6.3% in the 12 months through May.

Slower consumption is likely to be welcomed by the Fed, which is looking to tame inflation through aggressive monetary policy tightening. The U.S. central bank this month raised its interest rate by 0.75 percentage point, the highest since 1994.