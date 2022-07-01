Ibovespa has its worst month since March 2020 and ends the semester down 5.99%; dollar rises 10% in June

The Ibovespa closed down 1.08% this Thursday (30), the last day of the first half of 2022. With today’s result, the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange ends the first six months of 2022 with a fall of 5, 99% – from 104,763 points in the first trading session of this year to 98,541 points currently.

O benchmark on the Brazilian Stock Exchange still closed June down 11.50%, in its worst month since March 2020, when it was affected by the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil.

Today, the Ibovespa largely followed what was seen in the United States, where the day was also one of casualties. Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all dropped 0.82%, 0.88% and 1.33%, respectively.

The major US indices also reeled from the first half of 2022. The S&P 500, for example, dropped 20.5%, its biggest drop since 1970. The Nasdaq had its worst performance since 2008, down 22.4%.

Not even the news that inflation in the United States, the PCE, came short of consensus (up 0.6% compared to 0.2% expected) in May brought relief to stock markets this Thursday. In part, according to comments, even if lower than expected, the number was a cause for concern as it accelerated the rise in prices from the 0.2% recorded in April.

“In addition to inflation, we are having a central bankers event in Lisbon, which is having repercussions among operators”, adds Julio Hegedus Netto, chief economist at Mirae. “The general tone is one of waiting for higher interest rates and inflation for a longer time, which displeased the market”.

Luiz Adriano Martinez, manager of Kilima Asset, also points out that the deceleration of macroeconomic data, together with the acceleration of interest rate hikes, increases the market’s fear that the world is entering a recession – something that lasted for most of the year. until then.

“The first semester started with strong basic materials and the financial sector, which led the Ibovespa to outperform the American indices”, says the manager. “That issue, however, has reverted to basic materials, with companies having already lost their highs.”

On Thursday, the performance of commodity exporters weighed on the Brazilian index, which closed sharply, with the prospect of lower world economic growth. In addition, doubts about the Chinese economy are still present in the minds of investors.

“China is in a different moment, coming out of the lockdowns, and with concerns about its growth. It is expected that this country will add something to world growth in the coming months, but as this is not happening yet, with current data still uncertain, there is also insecurity”, says Martinez.

Iron ore in China fell 2.5% on the spot market to $120.10 a ton. In the month, the price of this commodity fell more than 12%. Crude oil, on the other hand, fell 1.19% to $114.88 a barrel.

The common shares of Vale (VALE3) and CSN (CSNA3) fell by 2.75% and 6.61%, respectively. Petrobras ON and PN shares (PETR3;PETR4) fell, in turn, 1.04% and 0.57%.

In part, the fall in commodities helped the Brazilian yield curve to close down – the DIs for 2025 and 2027 closed with their rates falling, respectively, by five and 16 basis points, to 13.75% and 12.74%. The DIs for 2027 and 2029, in turn, had their yields falling 12 and nine points, to 12.65% and 12.79%.

Hegedus Netto points out that the DIs still followed the performance of the treasuries Americans – with the ten-year bond with its rate retreating 7.6 points to 3.017%.

In Brazil, the unemployment rate came in at 9.8%, better than the 10.2% of the consensus.

“The outlook here is not so negative, since unemployment has receded, in a demonstration that the economy, even if erratically, has been recovering”, says the chief economist at Mirae. “On the other hand, the noise generated by the large number of populist measures being announced is worrying, which could represent a fiscal risk in the medium term”.

The fiscal risk, together with the fall in commodities, which impacts the trade balance, was partly responsible for the decline of the real against the US currency: the commercial dollar closed up 0.81%, at R$5.234 and R$5.235, even with DXY down 0.39%. In June, the dollar accumulated a high of 10.13%, amid signs of monetary tightening by central banks, risks of recession and with investors attentive to domestic fiscal risks – this Thursday, the Brazilian Congress, including, debated the issue of PEC of precatories, which should weigh on this last front.

In the year, however, the dollar still has a fall of 6.14% against the Brazilian currency.

In the session, among the biggest rises on the Ibovespa, were Fleury’s common shares (FLRY3), which rose 15.39%, after the company announced a merger with Hermes Pardini (PARD3), creating the largest exam laboratory business in the world. country. Hapvida (HAPV3) and Vivo (VIVT3) follow, gaining, respectively, 3.99% and 3.59%.

In the semester, utilities companies were the biggest rises on the Stock Exchange. Eletrobras PN B and ON shares (ELET6;ELET3) closed the semester up 47.04% and 40.88%. CPFL’s ON (CPFE3) increased 26.43%. These companies benefit from higher inflation, as they pass on the price advance in their contracts.

The consumer sector was the most impacted on the Ibovespa, as well as shares of growth companies – the ON of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Méliuz (CASH3) and Via (VIIA3) fell 67.59%, 66.67% and 63.43%, in the sequence.

“These companies are negatively impacted by interest rate hikes, which are being imposed to contain stronger-than-expected inflation. It is an industry that depends on earnings growth to justify valuations”, explains Martinez.

