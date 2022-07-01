“If you want to speak, come here”

posted on 06/30/2022 15:58 / updated on 06/30/2022 16:24



(credit: YouTube/Play)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) got angry, this Thursday (30/6), after having his speech interrupted by the screams of a man. The Chief Executive landed in Campo Grande (MS), where he participated in an event for the delivery of popular homes. Ironically, Bolsonaro invited him to take the stage. He was talking about the spending cap, when the man shouted the name of the pre-candidate for the government of Mato Grosso do Sul, state deputy Capitão Contar (PRTB). Bolsonaro supports the name of Eduardo Riedel (PSDB) to the post.

“This one didn’t hear what I just said here at the beginning. When the good are divided, the bad ones win”, said the president, referring to the speech repeated earlier.

After Bolsonaro resumed his speech, the man continued screaming and the president was impatient. “If you want to speak, you come here, man. Or apply. Go get the vote, you’ll see how easy it is. Wait 28 years as a federal deputy and apply for the Presidency of the Republic”.

“I don’t want to give advice to anyone, but I advise young politicians: wait for the opportunity. Give it time, don’t be hasty, don’t cut short a possible brilliant political career you may have for a moment. It’s like a wedding. Patience, date, get engaged, get to know each other a lot and leave for eternal happiness. In politics it is no different. It is much more common, in our environment, to try to destroy each other than to add, but I’m sure this is changing over time. Sooner or later the union of the good ones will make Mato Grosso do Sul great,” she said.