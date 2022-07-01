Immigrants narrate terror in truck where 53 died in US | World

Reproduction/Twitter – 06.28.2022 Truck with 46 bodies inside was abandoned on Texas road

José Mario Licona and his family spent 18 hours in a refrigerated truck being smuggled across the US-Mexico border – a journey he feels lucky to have survived.

Others were less fortunate, including dozens of migrants from Mexico and other Central American countries, found dead on Monday after being abandoned in a truck in the city of San Antonio, Texas.

In all, 53 people died at the time. Licona was well aware of the dangers of entrusting her life to gangs that traffic migrants in trucks, which are often overcrowded and unventilated. But the smugglers, who were paid $13,000 to bring Licona, his wife and three children to Texas, left them with no choice, he said.

“When you make a deal, the first thing you ask for is [aos contrabandistas]it’s not to be put in a container, but during the trip they do what they want,” Licona told AFP at a shelter in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juárez. “Often they leave the containers unattended.”

Licona (a 48-year-old Honduran) and his family traveled by truck from Mexico City to the Northeast town of Reynosa, south of Hidalgo, Texas. About 100 people were traveling in the same vehicle, which was not checked even once by Mexican authorities during the 1,000-kilometer journey, according to Licona.

From Reynosa, the family crossed the border on foot, but were turned back by US authorities.

“Criminal Enterprises”

The tractor-trailer involved in the San Antonio tragedy passed through two immigration checkpoints in Texas and had cloned license plates, according to the Mexican government. Investigators are still trying to establish where the vehicle began its journey.

It was the second such disaster in the city in just over five years. In July 2017, ten immigrants were found dead in an overheated truck that was found parked outside a Walmart supermarket. In 2003, 19 immigrants died in similar circumstances in Texas.

Licona, a shopkeeper, left Honduras in May after being shot in the arm during a robbery. The trailer trip was so grueling he still regrets it, he said.

“It was very cold. I gave my children two pants, three shirts and a bedspread. They slept during the trip. We brought them hydration drinks, but I didn’t want to wake them up. Thank God we are here,” he said.

After crossing from Mexico, the family surrendered to a US border patrol in an unsuccessful attempt to obtain asylum. They now hope to have another chance to enter the United States on humanitarian grounds.

“Angel Saved Me”

Migrants who are in shelters near the Mexican-American border said the trips take up to two days with up to 400 people crammed into a trailer like “animals”. Some undress or pass out in the heat. Others avoid eating or drinking so they don’t need to urinate.

When the containers are refrigerated, it’s like being in a “freezer”, according to one young woman. About 6,430 migrants have died or disappeared en route to the United States since 2014, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Of these, 850 were the result of vehicle accidents or linked to hazardous transport, says the United Nations agency. In December, 56 Central American migrants bound for the US were killed and dozens injured when the truck they were traveling in overturned in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas.

Aware of the risks, a Honduran mother who identified herself as Jenny said she refused to get on a truck in southeastern Mexico with her daughters, aged eight and 14. Instead, they continued their journey without the traffickers, despite being charged US$7,500 each.

“It was like an angel saved me,” said the 32-year-old, who fled gang violence in her country and hopes to be granted asylum in the United States on humanitarian grounds. “Everyone has the right to have a chance.”

