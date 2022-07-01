In a new excerpt from an interview, Piquet calls Hamilton a ‘nigger’ again and uses a homophobic term

Nelson Piquet shocked everyone during the week when he referred, in an interview given in November last year, to Lewis Hamilton, seven-time Formula 1 world champion, with a pejorative term of a racist nature. And it wasn’t just that. In another part of the chat, released this Thursday night (30), the ex-driver returns to referring to the Englishman as “neguinho” and still makes a homophobic accusation against Hamilton.

Asked about Keke Rosberg, world champion in 1982 and one of his great rivals, Piquet says that the rival “was a b…” and compares him with his son, Nico. “Keke? He was a piece of shit, he had no value. It’s just like his son [Nico]. Won a championship. The neguinho must have been giving more c… at that time, it was kind of bad then “, he said, laughing. Watch the video.

The interview was given in November last year to a YouTube channel called Motorsports Talks — which took the video off the air and currently has no video published.

Because of the first excerpt leaked earlier this week, in which he used the word “neguinho” when referring to Hamilon, Formula 1, the FIA ​​and Mercedes issued communiqués in solidarity with the Englishman. The English driver himself spoke out, as did Sebastian Vettel, other drivers and former drivers and organizations. Formula 1 considers banning Piquet from the paddockwhile the Clube dos Pilotos Britânicos — owner of Silverstone — suspended the Brazilian’s registration.





The Brazilian even apologized, but said that the translation was done wrong.

This isn’t the first time Piquet has been homophobic. In 2020, during an interview with Júnior Coimbra’s YouTube channel, the former pilot claimed that Ayrton Senna was gay and married women just to deceive the media. Adriane Galisteu, one of Senna’s ex-girlfriends, even spoke out, denying the accusation.



