In an interview with US TV, Bolsonaro says he wants to repeat US gun laws in Brazil | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said he wants to repeat in Brazil the legislation on weapons adopted by the United States. According to Bolsonaro, if he is re-elected, he hopes to gain support in the National Congress to change the country’s gun policy.

Bolsonaro made the statement in an interview shown on Thursday night (30) by Fox News, an American pay-TV broadcaster. The Brazilian president was interviewed by the program “Tucker Carlson Tonight”, hosted by Tucker Carlson, which is shown during the channel’s prime time.

The presenter interviewed Bolsonaro this Wednesday morning (29) at Palácio da Alvorada, the president’s official residence in Brasília.

American legislation is more permissive than Brazilian legislation regarding access to weapons. However, there is a movement in the country to change the situation. Last week, US President Joe Biden signed a law that mandated measures that restrict access to firearms. (see more below).

“If he’s re-elected, if all goes well, we’ll have substantial support in Congress and we’ll be able to pass firearms laws that are very similar to those in the US,” the president said in the interview.

Asked by the presenter about the reasons that led him to change the legislation on weapons in the country, Bolsonaro said that he “was not able to change Brazilian law”, but that he interpreted “the best possible way the existing legislation”.

“Actually, I couldn’t change the Brazilian law. But through a presidential decree and also through ministerial decrees, we interpreted the existing legislation in the best possible way. There has been a substantial increase in the number of people who own firearms in a legal in Brazil,” Bolsonaro said.

“We believe that once people are armed, the crooks, the thieves will think twice about trespassing on other people’s property. If, of course, the number had gone up, I would be blamed. But the exact opposite is happening today. “, added the president.

Although Bolsonaro responded in Portuguese, the president’s speech was translated into English.

Other interview topics

Carlson also asked Bolsonaro if the destruction of the Amazon recorded by official figures and reported by the press is real.

The Brazilian president denied this, arguing that two-thirds of the territory of the Amazon biome is preserved. However, according to the Deter system, from the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), the Legal Amazon had 900 km² of area under deforestation alert in May. The number is the second highest for the month in six years – only behind 2021.

Despite admitting that crimes are committed in the legal Amazon, Bolsonaro declared that criticism of his government’s environmental policy is the result of an alleged interest in withdrawing Brazilian sovereignty over forest territory.

“It is not possible to take care of every square meter of the Amazon region. Is there illegal deforestation? Yes. Are there fires? Yes. But not at the pace that is announced abroad,” said Bolsonaro.

The Brazilian Chief Executive also criticized the Covid-19 vaccine again. Bolsonaro, who has not been vaccinated, said that anyone who has been infected by the virus does not need to be immunized, contrary to what scientists recommend. According to experts, vaccination produces a longer-lasting immunization than that resulting from natural infection by the disease.

“One concern mentioned by doctors is that a person who has already been infected is already immune, and does not need to be vaccinated. And that was my case. Now, I bought vaccine for all Brazilians. I did not force people to be vaccinated, I respected individual freedom, everyone was free to vaccinate or not. And I believe that about 20% of the population decided not to get the vaccine,” Bolsonaro said.

According to the blog of journalist Sandra Cohen, Tucker Carlson is one of the main voices of conservatism and the right in the United States and his show is the most watched on American cable TV.

According to deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, the president’s son, the American is also in the country to record a documentary about Brazil. Eduardo and the president’s advisor for international affairs, Filipe Martins, were also interviewed.

The new law passed last week in the United States restricts the purchase of weapons in the country to people between the ages of 18 and 21, with a criminal record or a history of mental illness and domestic violence. Previously, anyone over the age of 18 could buy guns without any verification required.

In a speech recorded at the White House, before the new law was passed, Biden even made an appeal for the Legislature to adopt measures that restrict access to firearms.

“Enough, enough. For God’s sake, how much carnage are we willing to accept?” Biden said at the time.

In the last month alone, two gun massacres have taken place in the country: a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at a school in the city of Uvalde, Texas; and another killed four people at a medical center in Oklahoma.

Contrary to the law signed by Biden, last week the US Supreme Court ruled that Americans have a fundamental right to carry firearms in public in a non-ostensible manner. The ruling overturns a New York law that required permission to carry a firearm in public, even if in storage.