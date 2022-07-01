In Lisichansk, Russia blocks the last road connecting the Ukrainian Armed Forces to Donetsk

Ukraine’s Armed Forces are trying to stop the Russian army’s offensive and are actively mining fields and forest plantations around Lisichansk. edit
Sputnik – In Lisichansk, Russian troops cut off access to the last major road linking the Ukrainian military to Siversk in the People’s Republic of Donetsk (DPR), a Sputnik correspondent reported.
As the interlocutor clarified, about 500 Ukrainian soldiers and 74 mercenaries left Lisichansk overnight to head towards Siversk in the DPR. Those who remain in the region, however, are increasingly besieged.
According to the source, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to stop the Russian army’s offensive and are actively mining fields and forest plantations around Lisichansk.
Although Kiev has ratified the Ottawa Treaty, which prohibits the use, accumulation and production of mines, several PFM-1 “Lepestok” devices have been scattered across the region.
In addition, Ukrainian forces carry out intensive bombing, but the Russian military continues to advance, the source said.
