In one hour, Facundo Guerra gets 62 investors and R$ 1 million in crowdfunding for the new Love Story

In one hour, during the morning of this Thursday (30), the concert hall Love Cabaret got 62 new investors and R$ 1 million in a platform of crowdfunding.

This is the new version of Love Story, located in the República neighborhood, in the central region of São Paulo. The old nightclub, which had its bankruptcy decreed in February 2021, was bought for R$ 200 thousand in September 2021 by entrepreneurs Facundo Guerra, Cairê Aoas and Lily Scott. Guerra is an iconic name in São Paulo nightlife, behind businesses such as Bar dos Arcos, Lions, Yacht, Z Carniceria, Altar and Cine Joia.

The promise is now to reformulate the old Love Story, transforming it into a nightclub with artistic performances, sex toy store, erotica bookstore, tea house and even private rooms.

Construction should begin in the next two weeks and Love Cabaret should open to the public in November this year.

For the new project, the entrepreneurs estimated a total investment (capex) of R$ 3 million. Of these, R$ 1 million was raised with quota holders, through the crowdfunding Divide Hub. O valuation (evaluation) was estimated at around R$ 7.5 million.

100 shares of R$ 10 thousand each were offered. Offers started at 10 am today and, according to Facundo Guerra, sold out in about 1 hour. The offer website was taken down due to investor traffic. Despite the interest, Guerra says that the investment round will be unique for Love Cabaret. But he does not rule out using the same format in other projects. “It’s a prototype. If it works out, I want to take it to other businesses,” he says.

The share of the 62 new investors in Love Cabaret will be 13.3%. The money raised will be used for works and renovation (70%), marketing and artistic development (20%) and auction acquisition costs (10%). This group will be entitled to the company’s future profits.

How it works?

The funding was carried out in a participation company (SCP), through which the 62 investors will be entitled to enjoy the company’s profits, according to the proportion and number of shares they hold.

Profits will be calculated and distributed semiannually in the form of dividends. In this way, investors will jointly receive 13.3% of the gains. Each investor could acquire up to ten shares.

The prospectus emphasizes that the shares offered (considered securities) “do not directly grant participation in the company’s capital stock”, which means that new investors are not considered partners, nor will they have the right to manage or vote in the administration. On the other hand, in the event of debts or judicial recovery, they would also not be liable. Those responsible in these cases are businessmen Facundo Guerra, Cairê Aoas and Lily Scott.

War explained to InfoMoney that, in the absence of semi-annual profit, there will be no distribution of dividends to investors. According to the prospectus, Love Cabaret’s first fiscal year will end on December 31 of this year. Subsequent years will last for one year, with semi-annual profit payments.

However, as Love Cabaret’s operations are due to start in November, Guerra estimates that the project will start to yield profits in 2023, when investors should receive dividends.

Investors will also be entitled to other benefits in addition to profits. For those who bought only one quota (R$ 10 thousand), the benefits include a 10% discount on consumption, access to exclusive menu and drinks, participation in the opening party with a guest, scheduled visit to the work, preference in reservations and concierge.

The benefits increase according to the number of shares purchased. For those investors who invested R$ 100 thousand (10 shares), the benefits include annual meetings with Guerra, Aoas and Scott, free visits to the works, direct closing the Love Cabaret for special occasions, participation in auditions to choose the artists and even right of first refusal in the expansion of the network, among others.

According to Guerra, the minimum time investors will stay in the project will be one year. After that, they will have the right to assign, transfer and even trade the shares in a kind of secondary market.

The forecast for gross revenue for the first year is R$ 3.4 million, reaching R$ 11 million in the sixth year. In relation to the net result, the forecast for the first year is R$ 513 thousand. For the second, it comes to R$ 2.1 million. The period of permanence of investors in the project is indefinite.

According to Guerra, the choice to raise funds via crowdfunding – instead of a loan or financing – came from the desire to set up a business with his community and strengthen the marketing of Love Cabaret. “I will have about 100 partners who will talk about my business as business owners. So I leverage the power of this network to lessen marketing risks,” he says.

The businessman reinforces that the establishment will not be a prostitution or swing house, but “a place that talks about all bodies and fetish practices”. “I’m leaving the field of pleasure that represented the old Love Story, and entering the field of desire, which is Love Cabaret,” said Guerra.

