Influencer announces event dates in 2022

After dominating Brazilian social media last year with her already popular “Farofa da Gkay”, digital influencer Gessica Kayane announced the dates of this year’s event.

Through his profile on Twitter, Gkay revealed that the bash is scheduled to take place on the 5th, 6th and 7th of December. Further details such as location, attractions and number of guests have not yet been announced.

However, as soon as the influencer announced the dates of her next “Farofa”, the celebrities already asked for invitations and even the TikTok profile asked for a spot at the event.

“Take me,” implored the platform, which received a response from Gkay. “Hey, guys! I’m calling you, [mas] nobody answers. Message me on my bio email,” she countered.

PEOPLE FAROFA IS DECEMBER 5, 6 and 7 — GKAY (@gessicakayane) June 30, 2022

HEY PEOPLE!!!! I call you no one answers!!!!!! Send me a message to my bio email!!!!! — GKAY (@gessicakayane) June 30, 2022

The singer and songwriter from Maranhão Enme was not ashamed and has already asked to be called. “Want my invite huh,” she posted. Influencer Mandy Candy also wants to be on the guest list. “Oh, I dream of an invitation. I was about to think about my all-pink look! Beginning of a dream to be noticed.” Presenter Magalzão also showed interest. “Gkay, call me and Diogo Defante”, he wrote.

Actress Juliana Paes did not ask for an invitation, but left a “jeez”. Former BBB Sarah Andrade also commented: “I love it”, she posted.