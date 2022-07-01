Installment of up to BRL 1,212 RELEASED in July; see PIS Calendar and if you will receive PIS 2022

O PIS continues to be released this month.

See how to receive PIS 2022 and check:

O PIS is the salary bonus paid to workers in the private sector through Caixa Econômica Federal.

It is worth noting that the PIS in question is the PIS 2022 – PIS base year 2020. That is, the PIS of those who worked in 2020.

PIS 2022

O PIS 2022 was paid in February and March of this year.

But according to information from the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, released at the end of May, more than 480,000 workers have not yet withdrawn the PIS 2022.

The good news is that the PIS Pasep can still be redeemed.

The installments of Pasep 2022 can be withdrawn through Banco do Brasil, and those of PIS 2022through Caixa Econômica Federal.

Who is entitled to PIS 2022 are workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

Have updated data in the registry;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

THE PIS 2022 table defines the value of PIS 2022 according to the months worked.

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

Therefore, only those who worked during the 12 months of 2020 will receive the PIS 2022 in BRL 1,212.

THE PIS consultation can be done through the following applications:

Digital Work Portfolio;

Cashier Worker;

Box Has.

O PIS calendar allows the withdrawal of resources from the PIS 2022 until the 29th of December.

