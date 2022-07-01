Rafa Kalimann has felt the consequences of some attacks firsthand. In recent days, the influencer has been criticized due to her current physical appearance, with followers who insist on detonating the presenter’s thinness. Due to recent events, the ex-BBB took a drastic step.

This Thursday (30th), Rafa assumed that he will spend some time in Mozambique, acting in humanitarian actions. In the networks social, the girl explained that she has been planning the trip for years, but some obstacles made the young woman postpone the journey. It is worth remembering that Kalimann already made trips of the type before the BBB 20.

“I wasn’t going to talk before it worked, because… It makes me want to cry when I talk…. I’ve been trying to make this happen for over a year now. But now it will. I’m going to Mozambique on Sunday. Today is packing day. I’m very happy about it, you don’t know how. There are many people who have been following this for a long time and this moment has come, the return”, he began. Rafa Kalimann.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about what this lap will be like after my life has been so different, as changed as mine has. And if I was going to show you over, why is it such a delicate place for me right now. It wasn’t even a questionable thing, but it became amid so many questions “, added the famous.