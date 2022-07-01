“It would be the reservation of…”; ‘LIVE’, Leila is warned about a player approved by Palmeiras fans and reverberates on the web

Part of the Palmeiras got excited about the possible hiring, at the beginning of the current season, but the deal is practically unfeasible

Leader of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, with 29 points, in addition to being alive in the knockout stages of the Copa do Brasil and Conmebol Libertadores, Palmeiras made seven signings in 2022, being two more recent and the other five at the beginning of the current season. A crowd-approved deal stuck.

practically unfeasible, Edinson Cavani will not be hired by Verdão. Also speculated on in teams like Botafogo and Corinthians, the 35-year-old Uruguayan was placed in the reserve condition if he was hired by the high level of Palmeiras. The comment took place during the Football 360televised by ESPN.

Journalist Breiller Pires, commentator on Disney channelsstated that the striker evaluated by Transfermarkt in 4 million euros (about R$ 21.7 million at the current price) would be a bench in coach Abel Ferreira’s team. The communicator went further and revealed who would be the starter with the condition of untouchable in the hypothetical arrival of the ex-PSG.

“If Cavani, today, is serious. If Cavani arrived today, at his age, not comparing his career… With Abel (Ferreira), he would be Rony’s reserve. delivers more. That’s basic. Everyone’s laughing, but it’s serious. They don’t have the maturity to deal with this truth. Today’s Cavani wouldn’t play for Abel’s team “. commented Breiller.

In 38 games played in the current season, the shirt 10 of Alviverde has 16 goals and three assists. Last year, there were 12 goals and three passes in 48 matches. Cavani has seven goals and one assist in 30 matches for Manchester United in the 2021/22 season. Before, there were 20 goals and five passes in 46 matches.