“It’s absurd”, Neto ‘comes out of the obvious’ and praises the starter of Abel’s team at Palmeiras

This Wednesday (29), the palm trees traveled to Paraguay and won an important victory for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores of America. The team led by Abel Ferreira had a more modest first half, but in the second half killed the confrontation.

In the second half, the team made the result 3-0, which gives tranquility to the return duel, which takes place next week, at Allianz Parque. It is worth remembering that the away goal is no longer a “tie-breaking” criterion in the knockout matches of Conmebol.

Forward Rony scored two of the three goals and reached the 16th mark in the competition’s history, surpassing Pele and Zico. In the current season, the striker accumulates 38 games, with 16 goals and three assists scored. The commentator and presenter Neto, tore praise for the player.

“And Ron, huh?! 16 goals in Libertadores for Palmeiras. It might not be that thing technically, but tactically it’s absurd. Very important for Abel’s team”, said Neto.