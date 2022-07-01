Jealousy over 3-way sex causes dozens of cruise passengers to fight

A fight that started after passengers had a threesome on a cruise ship that left the United States for the Bahamas turned into a general confusion among dozens of people, which lasted more than an hour and was seen on several floors of the ship.

Videos of the fights, recorded in the early hours of Tuesday (28), were released on social media. In one of them, it is possible to see a man dressed as a security guard trying to separate some people, without any success.

One of the witnesses, travel agent Theresa James, said the fight started on the fifth floor of the Carnival Magic cruise liner, where the casino and nightclub are located.

According to her, the fight involved “ignorant fools acting stupid”, started around two in the morning and lasted about an hour, between arguments and fights.

In conversation with Fox News, she stated that the first discussions on the floor were around a scene of jealousy because of a trio that practiced threesome, but soon the confusion escalated, reaching even the first floor of the house. vessel.

The Coast Guard was called in and escorted the ship back to port.

The cruise arrived in New York on Tuesday morning, on schedule, while police were waiting. There is no information on arrests at the time.