João Vicente de Castro reveals that he prevented Caetano Veloso from drowning in Salvador

João Vicente de Castro participated in the program “Que História É Essa, Porchat?”, which was shown this Wednesday, 29, and revealed that he has already avoided a drowning of Caetano Veloso. “On December 31st, I was on a boat. Me, Caetano and Queen Latifah”, he began. According to him, other people were present – such as Paula Lavigne, Caetano’s wife – and they were all going to spend New Year’s Eve in Salvador.

“We were there around Salvador, we took a boat to make a trip before the 1st to Iemanjá to bless”, he said. Until, then, they decided to stop at a beach. “I jumped into the water to sort of do a number, but it was good eye distance and bad swimming distance,” she said. “And Caetano sat on the edge of the boat”

The singer was in doubt whether or not to enter the water, but was soon encouraged by Paula Lavigne and jumped. “I could never imagine that Caetano would have a problem with the sea. For me, Caetano dives and comes out a crab singing ‘here in the sea’, the dolphins accompanying”, joked the actor.

Caetano, who was swimming, began to get tired. João said that he approached the singer and he looked into his eyes and said: “I’m scared”.

“He’s my godfather, but he’s also Caetano Veloso. Then you look and you see Caetano Veloso drowning. And a friend of mine who is more pragmatic shouted from there (from the boat): ‘Boie, Caetano,'” said João. .

The actor went to try to save the singer, who, in desperation, ended up clinging to him. João then tried to ask for a raft and a life jacket, but it didn’t work. “What do you do in such a situation? I heard it’s [dar] a punch in the face. But this works in theory. Can you imagine me punching Caetano and he doesn’t go out?” However, a boat soon arrived and rescued them both.